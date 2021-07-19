Freedom day news – live: Covid restrictions lifted in England as Boris Johnson urges caution from isolation
Boris Johnson has urged to people to exercise their new freedoms with caution as most mandatory coronavirus restrictions in England are finally lifted.
Face masks are no longer mandatory in shops and on public transport, limits on gathering have gone and the work from home guidance has ended.
Nightclubs, theatres and restaurants can fully reopen, while pubs are no longer restricted to table service only.
But with Covid-19 cases continuing to soar and renewed warnings about the pressure on the NHS, the prime minister urged people to “go forward into the next step with all the right prudence and respect for other people”.
Mr Johnson is spending so-called “freedom day” self-isolating at his official country residence at Chequers after being “pinged” by NHS Test and Trace following a contact with health secretary Sajid Javid, who subsequently tested positive for the virus.
The prime minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who also met Mr Javid on Friday, initially tried to dodge the requirement to quarantine by saying they would join a daily workplace testing programme being trialled by the Cabinet Office.
But they were forced into a hasty U-turn amid widespread public anger at their “special treatment”.
Customers asked to wear face covering should ‘respect’ advice, says vaccines minister
Customers asked to wear a face covering when entering a shop in England should “respect” the advice, even though legal restrictions have been lifted, according to the vaccines minister.
Nadhim Zahawi told BBC Breakfast: “I think it is right that we now move from government by diktat because we’re wanting to get our lives back, get back to normality and get people to take personal responsibility, yes, but also corporate responsibility, and people should respect that.
“If you want to go into a shop and the shop owner says you have to wear a mask, people should absolutely respect that.
“If you want to travel on public transport and your public transport system says you have to wear a mask, then you should wear a mask.
“By the way, you don’t know if the person sitting next to you on that crowded carriage may be someone who is immuno-supressed or immuno-compromised - it is right that you take that responsibility and protect yourself and protect them as well.”
Nadhim Zahawi to unveil plan on limited extension of Covid vaccine to children
The vaccines minister will today announce to MPs whether the government has approved a limited extension of Covid-19 jabs for teenagers after receiving recommendations from an independent body.
Speaking on Sky News, Nadhim Zahawi suggested the vast majority of children will not be offered a vaccine until further evidence is available.
Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn has more on this story:
Vaccine will help death rates remain low but they will still rise, says Oxford jab boss
Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said death rates will remain low because of the jab, but warned they will still rise.
“The effectiveness of the vaccines against severe disease and hospitalisation and death remains extremely high against the variants which are around here in the UK,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
“I think with that information, we can be very confident that the rates will remain low - but they are going to rise, and we know that.
“The modelling predicts that there will be an increase in cases as we have been hearing over the last few days.
“Of course we’re seeing it, that there are more people getting infected, and that will unfortunately translate into an increase in hospitalisations and deaths.
“But it will be far lower than we have experienced in previous waves.”
Government ‘doing the right thing’ in lifting restrictions, says vaccines minister
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said he was “confident” the government was “doing the right thing” in lifting most coronavirus restrictions in England.
He told Sky News: “We have to be careful, we have to remain vigilant.
“Our border controls remain in place, our expectation and recommendation that people in crowded places continue to wear masks and take both personal and corporate responsibility, and it is great to see TfL and others doing that.
“It is a step forward, an important step forward - there is no perfect time to take this step, this is as good a time as any as (Professor) Chris Whitty has said, with the summer holidays and schools being out, which will hopefully bear down on the R number, the transition rate.
“So, I’m confident that we are doing the right thing.”
Boris Johnson pleads with people to ‘stick to rules’ – hours after trying to escape self-isolation
Boris Johnson has been accused of undermining his own pleas for caution from the public as remaining Covid lockdown restrictions are lifted today after attempting to dodge an instruction to self-isolate.
The prime minister and chancellor Rishi Sunak were forced into a U-turn after announcing they would sidestep 10 days’ quarantine as contacts of Covid-positive Sajid Javid by joining a pilot scheme trialling daily testing as an alternative to isolation.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has more details:
India working on buffer stock ahead of third wave
The Indian government is working to procure a buffer stock of essential medicines amid predictions that a third wave of Covid-19 could hit the country as soon as August.
The government plans to have a 30-day stock of important drugs whose shortage was reported during the second wave of the pandemic, sources told Business Standard.
This includes Remdesivir, a drug that studies suggest can reduce the recovery time in patients hospitalised for Covid. Shortages of the drug forced people to turn to the black market during India's second wave, paying exorbitant amounts.
Covid-19 outbreak aboard South Korean military ship worsens
More than 80 per cent of the personnel aboard a South Korean military vessel on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden have tested positive for Covid-19.
Authorities said that only 50 of the over 301 personnel have tested negative and they are now being airlifted back to South Korea.
None of the personnel were vaccinated. The first cases aboard the ship were reported last week when six service members tested positive.
Record number of doctor deaths reported in Indonesia
Indonesia’s doctors association has said that a total of 114 doctors died in the country due to Covid-19 between 1 and 17 July, the highest number reported for any period of similar length.
The medical body also expressed concerns that the healthcare system might not be able to cope.
Triggered by the Delta variant — first identified in India — the number of coronavirus cases and deaths have surged sharply in Indonesia.
The country has vaccinated 95 per cent of its healthcare workers, but the rising number of deaths among doctors has prompted the government to give a dose of the Moderna vaccine as a booster to those inoculated with China’s Sinovac, according to Reuters.
Zero Covid deaths reported in Delhi for first time since 2 March
India’s national capital Delhi reported zero deaths due to Covid-19 on Sunday for the first time since 2 March.
Delhi added 51 new cases and the active cases have come down to 592.
This comes as the national capital said it’s grappling with a shortage of vaccine supplies which has slowed down the inoculation drive. The number of daily doses administered fell by 50 per cent in Delhi last week.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Monday 19 July, 2021.
