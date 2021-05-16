✕ Close Coronavirus in numbers

Downing Street has defended its timing in blocking travel from India amid fears the spread of the Indian variant could become a barrier in the government’s road map to easing lockdown restrictions.

India was added to the UK’s “red” travel ban list on 23 April, despite the country having reported more than 100,000 cases a day by 5 April.

Questioned on why the government did not block travel from India sooner, a government spokesperson maintained that No 10 had acted quickly.

“We took precautionary action to ban travel from India on 23 April, six days before this variant was put under investigation and two weeks before it was labelled as of concern,” the spokesperson told the BBC.

“Prior to India being placed on the red list in April anyone coming to the UK had to test negative and quarantine for 10 days,” they said.

It comes as a growing body of health experts have warned against Monday’s planned easing of coronavirus restrictions amid the spread of the variant.

After the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) concluded there is a “realistic possibility” the Indian variant is 50% more transmissible than the deadly Kent variant, experts with the advisory body called for England’s unlocking to be delayed.

“If we are following data not dates, it is surprising that the road map is going ahead without adjustment,” Sage’s Professor Susan Michie told the Sunday Times.

Meanwhile, the British Medical Association has also sounded the alarm about moving forward with the easing of Covid restrictions.

On Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted that the B.1.617.2 Indian variant could threaten the final stage of lockdown easing in June. However, he insisted Monday’s easing of restrictions would go ahead as planned.