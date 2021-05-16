Covid news - live: No 10 defends ‘delay’ on India travel ban as experts warn against Monday’s rules easing
Follow the latest on the coronavirus pandemic
Downing Street has defended its timing in blocking travel from India amid fears the spread of the Indian variant could become a barrier in the government’s road map to easing lockdown restrictions.
India was added to the UK’s “red” travel ban list on 23 April, despite the country having reported more than 100,000 cases a day by 5 April.
Questioned on why the government did not block travel from India sooner, a government spokesperson maintained that No 10 had acted quickly.
“We took precautionary action to ban travel from India on 23 April, six days before this variant was put under investigation and two weeks before it was labelled as of concern,” the spokesperson told the BBC.
“Prior to India being placed on the red list in April anyone coming to the UK had to test negative and quarantine for 10 days,” they said.
It comes as a growing body of health experts have warned against Monday’s planned easing of coronavirus restrictions amid the spread of the variant.
After the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) concluded there is a “realistic possibility” the Indian variant is 50% more transmissible than the deadly Kent variant, experts with the advisory body called for England’s unlocking to be delayed.
“If we are following data not dates, it is surprising that the road map is going ahead without adjustment,” Sage’s Professor Susan Michie told the Sunday Times.
Meanwhile, the British Medical Association has also sounded the alarm about moving forward with the easing of Covid restrictions.
On Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted that the B.1.617.2 Indian variant could threaten the final stage of lockdown easing in June. However, he insisted Monday’s easing of restrictions would go ahead as planned.
Indoor pubs and restaurants set to reopen in Wales
For the first time in more than five months, residents across Wales will be able to dine and drink in pubs and restaurants starting Monday.
Entertainment venues, including cinemas, as well as tourist accommodation will also be able to open as part of an easing of coronavirus rules.
The new rules represent a major lifting of coronavirus restrictions since Wales first went into its lockdown on 20 December.
Buying an alcohol drink inside pubs, bars and residents, however, has not been allowed since 4 December.
As part of the easing of restrictions, up to 30 people will be able to take part in organised indoor events, while up to 50 people will be able to gather in organised outdoor events.
With the new lifting of rules, Wales will move into alert level 2.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has said that the easing of restrictions can move forward given low numbers of coronavirus cases in Wales, along with high vaccination rates.
Covid inquiry panel must be fully independent, cross-party group says
A cross-party group of MPs has reportedly called on Boris Johnson to ensure that the panel of a public inquiry into Covid-19 is fully independent - and not “hand-picked” by the government.
The call came in a letter signed by around 25 members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus, including the former Conservative health minister Dan Poulter, The Guardian has reported.
According to the newspaper, the letter warns the prime minister that it will be “important for the inquiry to be fully independent, command the confidence of the public and the support of parliament and all four nations of the UK”.
“We therefore urge you to ensure the chair and panel of the inquiry are decided on a cross-party basis and in consultation with the devolved administrations, rather than being hand-picked by the UK government,” it states.
The cross-party body says a formal committee with representatives from each of the Westminster political parties and four nations of the UK should “be formed to provide a forum for discussion on the inquiry and avoid any accusations of political bias”.
Experts urge caution in easing of Covid restrictions amid spread of Indian variant
A growing body of coronavirus experts have suggested that the Government should consider delaying its plans to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions on Monday amid the spread of the Indian variant.
After the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) concluded there is a “realistic possibility” the Indian variant is 50% more transmissible than the deadly Kent variant, experts with the advisory body urged caution in the easing of rules.
“If we are following data not dates, it is surprising that the road map is going ahead without adjustment,” Sage’s Professor Susan Michie told the Sunday Times.
Meanwhile, the British Medical Association has also raised concerns about the easing of restrictions.
“It is a real worry that when further measures lift on 17 May, the majority of younger people, who are often highly socially mobile and could therefore be most at risk of a more infectious strain, are not yet vaccinated,” the BMA’s Dr Richard Jarvis told the BBC on Saturday.
On Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted that the spread of the Indian variant could imperil plans for the final stage of lockdown easing in June. However, he insisted Monday’s easing of restrictions would go ahead as planned.
Downing Street defends timing of India travel ban
Downing Street has defended its timing in blocking travel from India amid fears over the spread of the Indian coronavirus variant.
India was added to the UK’s “red” travel ban list on 23 April, despite the country having reported more than 100,000 cases a day at the start of that month.
Questioned on why the government did not move quicker to block travel from India, a government spokesperson maintained that No 10 had acted quickly.
“We took precautionary action to ban travel from India on 23 April, six days before this variant was put under investigation and two weeks before it was labelled as of concern,” the spokesperson told the BBC.
The further noted that “prior to India being placed on the red list in April anyone coming to the UK had to test negative and quarantine for 10 days”.
It comes as the Government faces growing calls to reconsider plans for an easing of lockdown restrictions on Monday, with a growing body of experts urging caution.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog tracking the latest on the coronavirus pandemic as Boris Johnson faces calls to delay England’s lifting of lockdown restrictions amid fears over the spread of the Indian variant.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies