Covid news – live: Doctors ‘profoundly concerned’ about 19 July amid ‘dramatic’ rise in cases
Follow the latest updates and statistics below
Health bosses have warned coronavirus will get worse before it gets better as cases continue to rise “dramatically” across the UK.
The Academy of Medical Royal Colleges (AMRC) said in a statement that despite vaccines preventing spikes in both hospital admissions and deaths, people should remain cautious and take measures such as continuing to wear face masks indoors.
On Friday, government figures showed an increase of 35,707 Covid cases across the UK – the highest daily figure since 22 January.
Prof Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the AMRC, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme earlier she had become “profoundly concerned” over the last couple of weeks about the idea of removing all restrictions on 19 July, so-called ‘Freedom Day’.
Boris Johnson is expected to confirm on Monday whether stage four of England’s roadmap out of lockdown will go ahead in nine days.
PM to tone down ‘freedom’ rhetoric as reopening fears set in
Boris Johnson has reportedly been advised to urge people to behave responsibly when he confirms plans for the 19 July reopening in England amid government.
The prime minister will announce the final decision about 19 July on Monday, based on modelling from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) about Covid cases and pressures on the NHS.
But two Whitehall sources are said to have told the Guardian ministers had been spooked by internal polling. One said the data showed just 10 per cent of the public support the policy of scrapping all restrictions at once, while another said substantially more people believed the government was moving too quickly than at the last reopening step on 17 May.
These accounts were denied by No 10, the paper reports, though officials are thought to have acknowledged Mr Johnson’s cautious message “got slightly lost” last week when he announced the scrapping of all restrictions.
Several sources told the paper the most likely outcome on Monday was for the government to press ahead with 19 July but tone down the “freedom day” rhetoric.
Doctor believes reducing Covid app sensitivity could lead to greater isolation ‘adherence’
A leading doctor finds it “slightly concerning” that the sensitivity of the NHS Covid app may be reduced, but also questioned whether that might improve adherence to self-isolation rules.
“I’m a little bit on the fence,” Dr Mike Tildesley told Times Radio.
“On the one hand whilst cases are going up, then it’s slightly concerning that the sensitivity of that app may be reduced. On the other hand I am also aware that what’s really, really important is that we get high levels of adherence.”
He continued: “If people do get tagged by Test and Trace it’s really, really important that people isolate and, I don’t know, I’m far from being an expert in this, but I do wonder whether if it’s slightly less sensitive people may be more likely to adhere if they do get tagged because then they may perceive it as more of a risk.”
The latest weekly figures show that the number of app alerts soared by more than 60 per cent to a record 350,000 in England – with millions of Britons expected to be asked to stay at home at some point this summer.
Pfizer boss ‘comfortable’ with easing measures but will ‘continue to wear a mask’
Pfizer’s UK boss has said he is “comfortable” with the planned scrapping of almost all Covid-19 restrictions later this month, but admitted he will continue to wear a mask in crowded settings.
Ben Osborn told Sky News he “will feel much more comfortable once everybody, both here in the UK and across the globe, has received two doses of the vaccine, or one of the others that are available”.
He added: “But what we do see from the data so far, in relation to where we are on 19 July, is that we do have a good level of protection. And, therefore, I feel very comfortable with the restrictions and decisions that have been made.”
Mr Osborn did, however, reveal he would still wear a mask in crowded indoor situations - such as on trains and in supermarkets - because he has “a vulnerable child at home”.
“There’s still a long way to go so I want to feel I am doing my part,” he said.
More than 700 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been administered around the world, some 29 million doses of those were given in the UK.
Medical leader ‘concerned’ about 19 July end of restrictions
Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, spoke to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning.
She said the academy was “cautious about issuing dire warnings” but added she had become “profoundly concerned” over the last couple of weeks about the idea of removing all restrictions on 19 July.
“There seems to be a misapprehension that life will return to normal from then and that we can throw away all the precautions and, frankly, that would be dangerous,” Prof Stokes-Lampard told the radio show.
Turning to news that NHS staff may be able to avoid self-isolation requirements if they had received both coronavirus jabs, she said she was very much in favour of the move.
“It will be helpful to healthcare professionals, but we must be ultra vigilant with our infection prevention and control measures, and everybody can play their part with that.”
You can read more on that policy change here, as reported by our political editor Andrew Woodcock and reporter Adam Forrest:
NHS staff may not have to self-isolate if pinged by Covid app, Downing Street says
Health chiefs appeal for relaxation in rules ‘as soon as possible’ – as business bosses warn economy could seize up from staff shortages
Vaccine passports ‘could be mandatory in pubs, bars and restaurants’
Fresh reports suggest customers may be forced to show Covid-19 certificates or vaccine passports to enter entertainment venues in England from autumn.
The government is said to be considering making the documentation mandatory in venues such as pubs, bars and restaurants, where it would be used by customers to prove they have had either both doses of a coronavirus vaccine or a negative test the day before in a bid to tackle the fourth wave of the coronavirus.
Currently, 86.8 per cent of people in England have had a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 65.5 per cent have had both, Ella Glover writes.
Vaccine passports ‘could be mandatory in pubs, bars and restaurants in bid to boost jab rates in young’
Government reportedly considering measures after vaccine uptake slowed in recent weeks
Covid ‘to get worse before it gets better,’ warn doctors
The Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, which represents 23 medical bodies responsible for training and development in various specialties, released a statement this morning to say Covid is far from over.
It also encouraged people to continue wearing face coverings in crowded indoor spaces.
Here’s the message in full:
“While getting back to normal life is what everyone wants, it is essential that we all take a responsible approach when restrictions are formally lifted.
Medical royal colleges, as the professional voice of doctors, believe that continuing to be cautious is the right thing to do for both individuals and organisations. There is little doubt that things will get worse before they get better.
We are already in the turmoil of a third wave of the virus and cases are rising dramatically. Thankfully, due to the success of the vaccination campaign, that is not translating into the previous levels of hospital admissions and deaths, although numbers of both are rising steadily. There are reports of routine care having to be postponed again due to healthcare professionals having to isolate as well as the rising caseload which risks increasing the pressures on the NHS.
For a combination of reasons, not all of which are yet clear, the NHS is currently under unprecedented pressure. People who stayed away from the NHS during the pandemic are now coming forward, some of them with more serious problems because of the delay in seeking help.
The numbers of people attending GP surgeries and emergency departments has rocketed to levels which are causing real problems for the NHS and are difficult to manage. In addition to the growth of long Covid, particularly in younger adults presents additional pressures and challenges to the service. At the same time the hospitals are trying to tackle the huge backlog in elective work which has built up over the pandemic. It is like the worst of a bad winter in July.
As restrictions are lifted we will see increases in other respiratory infections as well as Covid cases further adding to the pressures. We have already seen this in children, although Covid itself is very unlikely to cause severe illness or death in children or teenagers.
The Academy of Medical Royal Colleges and its member organisations would ask the public to continue to show caution in their approach. As medical leaders have repeatedly said, it really is sensible for the protection of other people to continue to wear face masks in crowded indoor spaces.
We would also expect all health and care organisations to continue to require staff, patients and the public to take appropriate precautionary measures and would urge everyone to follow local guidance. Retaining this cautious approach will enable the NHS to continue the task of treating the backlog of patients.
There is no doubt that we will get to a position when this dangerous and erratic disease is largely under control for the population as a whole and we can ‘learn to live with’ Covid-19. However, we are not in that position yet and sadly, we have to expect things to get worse again.
Doctors are therefore urging people, organisations and governments to continue to act with care. Only in that way will we fully and finally emerge from this pandemic.”
