Health bosses have warned coronavirus will get worse before it gets better as cases continue to rise “dramatically” across the UK.

The Academy of Medical Royal Colleges (AMRC) said in a statement that despite vaccines preventing spikes in both hospital admissions and deaths, people should remain cautious and take measures such as continuing to wear face masks indoors.

On Friday, government figures showed an increase of 35,707 Covid cases across the UK – the highest daily figure since 22 January.

Prof Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the AMRC, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme earlier she had become “profoundly concerned” over the last couple of weeks about the idea of removing all restrictions on 19 July, so-called ‘Freedom Day’.

Boris Johnson is expected to confirm on Monday whether stage four of England’s roadmap out of lockdown will go ahead in nine days.