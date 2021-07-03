✕ Close Boris Johnson plays down concerns over Indian-made AstraZeneca jabs

It “makes no sense” for the government to drop all coronavirus measures on 19 July amid an “alarming” rise in cases, leading doctors have warned.

The British Medical Association is urging ministers not to take an “all or nothing” approach to the July deadline, and argues that keeping some “sensible, cautious” in place is “crucial” in order to avoid spiralling cases of the Delta variant having a “devastating impact” on the NHS and the economy.

The plea came after Boris Johnson suggested some “extra precautions” may still be necessary, as he pledged to give greater details of the government’s plans over the course of the “next few days”.

Meanwhile, health authorities are cracking down on vaccination centres breaking rank with official guidance calling for an interval of eight to 12 weeks between vaccine doses, after several centres defied such orders to offer early second doses to young people.