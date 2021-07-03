Covid news - live: Keep some measures in place after July, medics urge amid warning on early second jabs
It “makes no sense” for the government to drop all coronavirus measures on 19 July amid an “alarming” rise in cases, leading doctors have warned.
The British Medical Association is urging ministers not to take an “all or nothing” approach to the July deadline, and argues that keeping some “sensible, cautious” in place is “crucial” in order to avoid spiralling cases of the Delta variant having a “devastating impact” on the NHS and the economy.
The plea came after Boris Johnson suggested some “extra precautions” may still be necessary, as he pledged to give greater details of the government’s plans over the course of the “next few days”.
Meanwhile, health authorities are cracking down on vaccination centres breaking rank with official guidance calling for an interval of eight to 12 weeks between vaccine doses, after several centres defied such orders to offer early second doses to young people.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is confident he can go ahead with the final phase of his plans to end England’s lockdown on July 19
Leading doctors from the British Medical Association are urging the government to keep some measures in place after 19 July in England amid an “alarming” rise in cases.
BMA council chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said easing restrictions was not an “all or nothing” decision and that “sensible, cautious” measures will be vital to minimising the impact of further waves, new variants and lockdowns.
“As case numbers continue to rise at an alarming rate due to the rapid transmission of the Delta variant and an increase in people mixing with one another, it makes no sense to remove restrictions in their entirety in just over two weeks' time,” Dr Nagpaul said.
“The promise was to make decisions based on data and not dates, and while we were pleased to see the government react to data in delaying the easing on June 21 last month, ministers must not now simply disregard the most recent, damning, numbers by rushing into meeting their new July 19 deadline.
Dr Nagpaul said that, while the hospitalisations remained low compared to the rise in cases, the numbers were “increasing at pace” with twice as many Covid patients in beds and on ventilators than this time last month.
Covid vaccine centres warned against offering early second doses
Health authorities are cracking down on vaccination centres breaking rank with official guidance and offering early second doses to young people, amid “confusion” over the best time to receive their follow-up jab, our science correspondent Samuel Lovett reports.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has advised that second doses should be given no earlier than eight weeks after a first jab, citing evidence which shows that the longer interval provides higher levels of protection than the usual three-week gap.
But many GP-run sites and large-scale vaccination centres have defied these orders, which are enforced by NHS England, in order to fully vaccinate people ahead of 19 July and ensure their stock does not go to waste.
Last weekend, the Science Museum in London was slapped down by NHS officials after offering out second Pfizer jabs to anyone who had received their first dose more than 21 days ago. On Friday, Wembley Stadium announced it was providing a similar service but was later told to stop.
Many GP-run centres and large-scale vaccination site have defied national orders and opted to offer early second doses to people, in a bid to get them fully immunised before 19 July
