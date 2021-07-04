✕ Close UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

The Prime Minister is expected to announce an end to domestic coronavirus measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing as we close in on ‘freedom day,’ reports suggest.

It is understood that Mr Johnson will update the nation on the plans for opening up on 19 July this week.

According to The Sunday Times, mask-wearing will become voluntary in all settings and the one metre-plus rule in hospitality venues will end, meaning a return to drinking at the bar without the requirement for table service.

Mass events, including festivals, will also be allowed under the proposals for the final stage of the road map out of lockdown, the paper said.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote in the Mail on Sunday that “The economic arguments for opening up are well known, but for me, the health arguments are equally compelling.”

He added that lockdowns and other coronavirus measures “have caused a shocking rise in domestic violence and a terrible impact on so many people’s mental health.”

The news comes as Downing Street confirmed proposals to scrap quarantine requirements for those who have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine are under “consideration” on Saturday.

However, it is understood that Government officials have been discussing the possibility of reintroducing baseline Covid restrictions for the winter.

Of the reports, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “No decisions have been made but more details will be set out soon.”