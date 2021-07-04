Covid news - live: PM expected to announce end of enforced mask-wearing and social distancing
Follow for the latest updates and statistics
The Prime Minister is expected to announce an end to domestic coronavirus measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing as we close in on ‘freedom day,’ reports suggest.
It is understood that Mr Johnson will update the nation on the plans for opening up on 19 July this week.
According to The Sunday Times, mask-wearing will become voluntary in all settings and the one metre-plus rule in hospitality venues will end, meaning a return to drinking at the bar without the requirement for table service.
Mass events, including festivals, will also be allowed under the proposals for the final stage of the road map out of lockdown, the paper said.
Meanwhile, the newly appointed Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote in the Mail on Sunday that “The economic arguments for opening up are well known, but for me, the health arguments are equally compelling.”
He added that lockdowns and other coronavirus measures “have caused a shocking rise in domestic violence and a terrible impact on so many people’s mental health.”
The news comes as Downing Street confirmed proposals to scrap quarantine requirements for those who have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine are under “consideration” on Saturday.
However, it is understood that Government officials have been discussing the possibility of reintroducing baseline Covid restrictions for the winter.
Of the reports, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “No decisions have been made but more details will be set out soon.”
Social distancing and enforced mask-wearing to end on 19 July, reports suggest
Enforced mask-wearing will end and social distancing will no longer be required as part of “freedom day” unlocking on July 19, newspaper reports have suggested.
The Prime Minister is understood to be preparing to update the nation this week on his plans for easing restrictions in England, with multiple newspapers suggesting the Prime Minister believes a host of domestic measures can end on his “terminus date”.
Separately, the newly appointed Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there were “compelling” health reasons to ease lockdown measures, adding that the pandemic and some coronavirus measures have “hit some groups disproportionately hard.”
However, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “No decisions have been made but more details will be set out soon.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies