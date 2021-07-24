✕ Close UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

England could face a summer of venue closures, travel disruption and food supply woes, industry leaders are warning, with one branding Boris Johnson’s planned measures to ease the strain of the so-called “pingdemic” as “worse than useless”.

Pressure is growing on the prime minister to bring forward plans to exempt double-vaccinated people from self-isolation requirements as of 16 August, as staff shortages see rail operators across the country already forced to slim down services, supermarket shelves empty of stock and businesses temporarily shuttered during the supposed peak season.

The British Medical Association warned the problem lies not with “excessive pinging” of the NHS Covid-19 app, but with the government’s coronavirus strategy which has caused “rocketing case numbers”. The doctors’ union is calling for an “urgent rethink” and “more stringent infection control measures to decisively bring down the spiralling spread of this virus.