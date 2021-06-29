✕ Close UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

School pupils will no longer be forced to automatically isolate after contact with a positive coronavirus case, under new rules to come into force from September, reports suggest.

It comes after data showed a quarter of a million children missed school in a single week this month because of either Covid-19 infection, self-isolation or school closures. Currently children have to self-isolate for 10 days if another pupil in their bubble tests positive.

A new system that aims to keep pupils in school as much as possible will be in place when England’s new school year begins, according to a report first published in the Guardian, and followed up by a call from the new children’s commissioner for England to end “bubbles” for young people altogether.