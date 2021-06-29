Covid UK news – live: Automatic isolation in schools to end as police investigate Chris Whitty being grabbed
School pupils will no longer be forced to automatically isolate after contact with a positive coronavirus case, under new rules to come into force from September, reports suggest.
It comes after data showed a quarter of a million children missed school in a single week this month because of either Covid-19 infection, self-isolation or school closures. Currently children have to self-isolate for 10 days if another pupil in their bubble tests positive.
A new system that aims to keep pupils in school as much as possible will be in place when England’s new school year begins, according to a report first published in the Guardian, and followed up by a call from the new children’s commissioner for England to end “bubbles” for young people altogether.
Elsewhere, Met Police are are investigating a video in which “thugs” grabbed and harassed Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, in a park near Westminster. It was not immediately clear when the video was recorded.
Top quality masks reduce infection risk for health workers, research finds
The quality of face masks healthcare workers wear makes a significant difference to their risk of becoming infected by coronavirus, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust research has found.
Wearing a high grade mask known as an FFP3 can provide up to 100 per cent protection but, by contrast, there is a still a far greater chance of staff wearing standard issue surgical masks and catching the virus.
FFP3 masks have a close fit and are specifically designed to filter out aerosols, unlike the standard issue surgical masks which are the popular blue-like colour coverings you see in day-to-day life.
While the trust’s results are published in a pre-print paper that has not yet been peer-reviewed, it suggests staff caring for Covid patients on “red” wards faced a risk that was up to 47 times higher than those on “green” or non-Covid wards.
The hospital therefore made a decision to upgrade protection on red wards when the second wave of Covid hit last December.
Ultimately, the study concludes that “cases attributed to ward-based exposure fell significantly, with FFP3 respirators providing 31-100 per cent protection (and most likely 100 per cent) against infection from patients with Covid-19”.
Children’s commissioner calls for end of bubbles and isolation for kids
Bubble arrangements and self-isolation for school pupils should end as soon as possible, the new Children’s Commissioner for England has said.
Dame Rachel de Souza said there was an urgent need for children to get back to normal as lockdown restrictions had been a “real trauma” for many young people.
In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Dame Rachel said the need for children to go in and out of isolation was “a really big issue” and was proving “incredibly frustrating” for pupils and teachers alike.
“With bubbles, I think everybody would like it if we could get back to normal, as soon as possible. Obviously we have to be safe, and we have to take advice, but it’s very very restrictive,” she said. “The experience of lockdown has been a real trauma, and I think we shouldn’t underestimate it. Children are really troubled, and it’s right across the board.”
She added young people, who had seen their normal childhood disrupted in order to protect older people, were now struggling with their mental health.
Police probe video of Whitty being grabbed by ‘thugs’ in London park
Police are investigating an incident in which “thugs” grabbed Professor Chris Whitty in a London park and jeered, after video of the episode circulated online.
A clip of the chief medical officer for England being put into a headlock was posted to Twitter on Monday night and was quickly condemned.
At least two young men are seen grabbing the scientist as they ask him to stop for a photo in the park, near Westminster. Another voice can be heard saying: “Leave the gentleman alone.”
Automatic isolation for school pupils ‘to end from September’
School pupils will no longer have to automatically isolate after contact with a positive Covid case under new rules to come into force from September, it was reported last night.
Ministers plan to change existing rules under which children are forced to quarantine at home if anyone in their group tests positive.
While there has been no immediate confirmation from the Department for Education, it has been suggested a new system that aims to keep pupils in school as much as possible will be in place when England’s new school year begins in September.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
