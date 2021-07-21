Covid UK news – live: Tories ‘flying by seat of pants’ on NHS app ‘pings’, as PM attacked for nightclub plan
Ministers have been accused of “flying by the seat of their pants” amid widespread confusion about who will be allowed to ignore self-isolation “pings” from the NHS coronavirus app.
As isolation-driven absences multiplied, industry figures complained the government had concocted its policy “on the hoof without proper organisation or thought”.
Meanwhile, a nightclub boss has attacked Boris Johnson over plans to impose vaccine passports on the industry. Peter Marks, chief executive of Rekom UK, said the PM was too easily swayed by public opinion and lacked leadership skills.
Mr Marks said Mr Johnson dealt in “populist claptrap” and that he would not introduce vaccine passports for his 42 clubs – including the Pryzm chain – until it became a legal requirement.
Government accused of ‘penny pinching’ after refusing to extend sick pay amid ‘ping-demic'
The government has been accused of “penny pinching” after it rejected the chance to expand sick pay during the Covid crisis, despite the growing army of workers forced to self-isolate at home.
Millions of workers are expected to be “pinged” by the NHS Covid app and told to isolate this summer – leaving many of those forced to stay off work at risk of hardship, writes Adam Forrest.
The government had promised to consider expanding the eligibility of statutory sick pay so more low-paid workers could get access – but announced on Tuesday that there would be no changes to the rules.
Low-paid workers ‘abandoned at worst possible time’, says TUC
Nightclub chain owner attacks PM’s ‘populist claptrap'
A nightclub boss has attacked Boris Johnson for lacking leadership and dealing in “populist claptrap” over plans to impose vaccine passports on the industry.
Peter Marks, chief executive of Rekom UK, said he believed clubs had been “clobbered” because the PM understood that introducing similar curbs for pubs would be hugely unpopular.
Rekom’s brands include Pryzm, Eden and Fiction.
Mr Marks told PA: “What we've got here is a government, in particular a prime minister, who is driven more by public opinion and opinion polls than I think is healthy.
“Sometimes you've got to show leadership and I don't think this man has that. I question his judgment. I think he's really good at lifting the spirits up, and I'm certainly not anti-Boris per se, but I think this been a terrible misjudgment on his behalf.
“To highlight the nightclub industry has no basis other than populist messaging and I completely disagree with it.
“To just say, bang, [and introduce vaccine passports], in the vain hope that nightclubs are so popular in the under-30s that it's going to make everyone shrug their shoulders and go and get a passport, is delusional.
“We will not be accepting passports as a requirement of entry until we are directed to do so because it's a suicide note for us.
“If it becomes enforced then I'm not going to break the law. I would never do that. But the reality is that I will keep banging the drum until common sense prevails but that's because this is populist claptrap.”
In response, the government said its plan was to protect people in settings where Covid-19 was most likely to spread.
Vaccine passports would not come in until September, a spokesperson said, “by which point everyone aged 18 and over will have had the chance to get fully vaccinated”.
They added: “NHS Covid Pass is designed to be simple and easy to use and we have announced this change over two months in advance, to give venues notice to prepare.”
Additional reporting by PA
Business backlash over ‘unworkable’ pingdemic exemption scheme
Ministers have been accused of “flying by the seat of their pants” over Covid controls, as business leaders warned that plans to exempt key staff from self-isolation were “unworkable”, writes Andrew Woodcock.
In a day of chaos, Downing Street was twice forced to intervene after a minister suggested both that businesses could tell staff to ignore “pings” asking them to quarantine for 10 days as Covid contacts, and that pubs had been ruled out of the plan for “Covid passports”.
Industry organisations warned that absences due to self-isolation were growing “exponentially” in areas such as food supply and manufacturing, with firms across the country closing their doors for lack of staff. Meanwhile, Department for Education statistics showed that more than 1 million children in England were out of school last week for Covid-related reasons.
Ministers ‘flying by the seat of their pants’, manufacturing union warns
