Ministers have been accused of “flying by the seat of their pants” amid widespread confusion about who will be allowed to ignore self-isolation “pings” from the NHS coronavirus app.

As isolation-driven absences multiplied, industry figures complained the government had concocted its policy “on the hoof without proper organisation or thought”.

Meanwhile, a nightclub boss has attacked Boris Johnson over plans to impose vaccine passports on the industry. Peter Marks, chief executive of Rekom UK, said the PM was too easily swayed by public opinion and lacked leadership skills.

Mr Marks said Mr Johnson dealt in “populist claptrap” and that he would not introduce vaccine passports for his 42 clubs – including the Pryzm chain – until it became a legal requirement.