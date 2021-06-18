Covid UK news — live: Work from home advice ‘to stay after lockdown’ as over-18s invited to book vaccines
The government will not tell workers that they should return to offices when coronavirus lockdown restrictions are expected to be lifted next month, according to a report, in a major shift in policy from last year.
Although ministers pushed for a return to offices last summer, The Guardian has reported government sources as saying that companies will not be told where their employees should work.
“The message we are hearing from business is not demanding a return, there is no pressure from that direction,” a source told the newspaper, adding that the pandemic had made workers “reappraise how they balance their lives”.
It came as all people aged 18 and over in England were made eligible to book their first Covid-19 jab this morning.
Boris Johnson said that being able to offer a jab to all adults less than 200 days after the vaccination campaign had been launched was one of the UK’s “greatest collective achievements”.
Wales delays lockdown easing as more data needed on Delta variant
A delay to the further easing of coronavirus restrictions in Wales will help officials to gather more data on whether the spread of the Delta variant risks putting “unsustainable pressure” on the NHS, the country’s first minister has said.
Mark Drakeford told BBC Radio 4’s Today show on Friday that the Delta variant was now in “every part of Wales” and there was not yet sufficient data on how many people could be at risk from the virus.
“Our scientists tell us another couple of weeks will give us that data and in the meantime we will be pressing ahead, vaccinating over half a million more people in these four weeks, building up our defences in that way,” Mr Drakeford said.
When pressed on whether he could commit to easing restrictions completely after 15 July, he added: “I can't say that because I do not know and nobody else knows what the impact of the Delta variant will be by then.”
However, he insisted that people in Wales were “absolutely not in lockdown” and “the vast bulk of freedoms are already restored”.
Over 18s invited to book first Covid jab in ‘final push’ of vaccination campaign
All people aged 18 and over in England are now eligible to book their first Covid-19 jab as the country’s vaccination campaign moves into a “final push” to protect the adult population.
About 1.5 million texts are due to be sent to people aged 18 to 20 on Friday, as cases rise particularly among young people due to the arrival of the Delta variant.
NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said the move meant that the health service was now “delivering the final push to protect the country”.
“This is truly a watershed moment. Whoever you are, wherever you live, if you are aged 18 or older and you are yet to book your Covid jab, today should be the day you make that happen,” Sir Simon said.
“Only months after delivering the world-first first jab, hardworking NHS staff have given more than 60 million vaccinations in England alone, saving thousands of lives and giving the entire country hope for a brighter future.”
Government will not push for ‘compulsory return to offices’, minister says
The government does not have any intention to make it compulsory to return to the office and there will be a consultation on more flexible working going forward, a minister has said.
“This is a situation for employers and employees to discuss and negotiate themselves,” policing minister Kit Malthouse told Sky News.
“I know there has been some media about this over the last two or three days, we don't have any intention to make it compulsory to return to the office.
“Our manifesto at the last election did contain a pledge to consult on more flexible working to allow people to work from home should they wish to, and we will be doing that later on this year.”
Workers 'will not be told to return to offices' when lockdown ends
Workers will not be told by the government to return to offices when lockdown restrictions are expected to be lifted next month, despite ministers pushing for an end to home working last summer, according to a report.
In a major shift in policy from last year, The Guardian has reported that companies are unlikely to be told where their employees should work as part of plans to manage Covid-19.
“The message we are hearing from business is not demanding a return, there is no pressure from that direction,” a government source told the newspaper.
“The pandemic has made everyone reappraise how they balance their lives. The flexible working consultation actually pre-dates the pandemic – it’s about how people prioritise their different responsibilities including caring and children.
“It’s a train that has been in motion for a long time. But I think this past year has made everyone see that presenteeism isn’t always necessary.”
