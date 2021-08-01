✕ Close UK begins delivery of nine million Covid-19 vaccines overseas

The UK has recorded 24,470 new Covid cases in the latest 24-hour period, a slight decrease of 26,144 cases reported yesterday, according to the latest figures.

A further 65 deaths within 28 days of a positive case have also been recorded, compared to 71 deaths reported on Saturday.

Rishi Sunak has told the prime minister he must ease travel restrictions to boost the economy and save thousands of families’ summer holiday plans, reports first published in The Sunday Times suggest.

The chancellor has written to Boris Johnson warning him that the UK’s border rules are damaging the economy and tourism. In the letter, seen by the newspaper, Mr Sunak also said that the country’s border policy was “out of step with our international competitors”.

Labour has accused the government of being “in chaos” over its confusing Covid travel policies, with shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon saying today: “[Mr] Sunak’s latest self-promotion campaign will just create more anxiety for people. Rather than brief the Sunday newspapers against each other, the Tories need to get a grip and bring this summer of chaos to an end.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Bridgen, one of the 43 Tories who previously signed a declaration opposing vaccine passports, earlier accused the Conservative Party of “trying to aggressively coerce young people” into getting coronavirus jabs. He made the remarks while talking about the controversial plans to enforce vaccine passports at nightclubs and other venues.