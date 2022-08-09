Kenan Thompson of 'SNL' to host Sept. 12 Emmy Awards
Veteran “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson will host next month’s Emmy Awards
Veteran “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson will host next month's Emmy Awards.
“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement Tuesday.
Thompson has been with NBC's late-night sketch show since 2003 and returns for his 20th season this fall. His work on “SNL” has earned him a trio of Emmy supporting acting nominations, and he won a trophy in 2018 as lyrics co-writer of the song “Come Back, Barack,” which was featured on the show.
He earned a lead acting nomination last year for his sitcom “Kenan," which NBC canceled in May after two seasons.
Thompson was an original cast member of Nickelodeon's children's sketch comedy series “All That” and starred with Kel Mitchell on the spinoff “Kenan and Kel." His film credits include “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and “Barbershop 2: Back in Business.”
The Sept. 12 Emmy ceremony will air live on NBC and be carried on its streaming sibling Peacock. Top nominees include the dramas “Succession” and “Squid Game” and comedies “Ted Lasso," “Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.