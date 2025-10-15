Who has qualified for the 2026 World Cup?
A record 48 teams will compete in the 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada
On Tuesday, England became the first European team to qualify. In African qualifying, South Africa, Ivory Coast and Senegal all clinched spots. Qatar and Saudi Arabia both advanced from Asian qualifying.
Forty-three teams will get their spots through continental qualifying tournaments. Another two will secure their places in the intercontinental playoffs featuring six teams and scheduled for March. The three host countries automatically qualify.
The breakdown
Asia has eight direct places and one in the intercontinental playoff.
Africa has nine direct spots plus one for the intercontinental playoff.
North and Central America and the Caribbean get three direct berths (plus the three host nations) and another two spots in the intercontinental playoffs.
South America has six direct spots and will send another team to the intercontinental playoffs.
Oceania for the first time has a guaranteed spot — New Zealand clinched that in March. It could add another with New Caledonia going into the intercontinental playoffs.
Europe will have 16 teams sure to play in the World Cup.
Already qualified
United States, Mexico, Canada (automatically as hosts)
Africa
Algeria
Cape Verde
Egypt
Ghana
Ivory Coast
Morocco
Senegal
South Africa
Tunisia
Asia
Australia
Iran
Japan
Jordan
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
South Korea
Uzbekistan
Europe
England
Oceania
New Zealand
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Colombia
Ecuador
Paraguay
Uruguay
