Who has qualified for the 2026 World Cup?

A record 48 teams will compete in the 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada

The Associated Press
Wednesday 15 October 2025 19:07 BST
APTOPIX Latvia England WCup Soccer
APTOPIX Latvia England WCup Soccer (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A record 48 teams will play in the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

On Tuesday, England became the first European team to qualify. In African qualifying, South Africa, Ivory Coast and Senegal all clinched spots. Qatar and Saudi Arabia both advanced from Asian qualifying.

Forty-three teams will get their spots through continental qualifying tournaments. Another two will secure their places in the intercontinental playoffs featuring six teams and scheduled for March. The three host countries automatically qualify.

The breakdown

Asia has eight direct places and one in the intercontinental playoff.

Africa has nine direct spots plus one for the intercontinental playoff.

North and Central America and the Caribbean get three direct berths (plus the three host nations) and another two spots in the intercontinental playoffs.

South America has six direct spots and will send another team to the intercontinental playoffs.

Oceania for the first time has a guaranteed spot — New Zealand clinched that in March. It could add another with New Caledonia going into the intercontinental playoffs.

Europe will have 16 teams sure to play in the World Cup.

Already qualified

United States, Mexico, Canada (automatically as hosts)

Africa

Algeria

Cape Verde

Egypt

Ghana

Ivory Coast

Morocco

Senegal

South Africa

Tunisia

Asia

Australia

Iran

Japan

Jordan

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

South Korea

Uzbekistan

Europe

England

Oceania

New Zealand

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Ecuador

Paraguay

Uruguay

___

