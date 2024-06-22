For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A dozen people have been killed and 78 injured in a major agricultural fire in Turkey.

The blaze started through the burning of straw and spread in strong winds across several settlements in south east Turkey on Thursday, officials have said.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said in a post on X on Friday.

The blaze erupted in an area neighbouring the provinces of Diyarbakir and Mardin.

It moved quickly through the villages of Koksalan, Yazcicegi and Bagacik, Diyarbakir Governor Ali Ihsan Su said. The fire was brought under control early on Friday.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire ( EPA )

The fire has been brought under control, but local media reported on Saturday that 12 people had been killed and 78 injured.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said late on Friday that the treatment of the wounded was underway, with some in critical condition.

“We are continuing the treatment and monitoring of five of our wounded. Three of our five wounded receiving treatment in Diyarbakir are intubated,” Koca said on X.

Burning straw is a common practice by farmers and villagers in central Anatolia following harvest periods.

Across the country in northwest Turkey, meanwhile, firefighters were battling to contain a wildfire near the town of Ayvacik in Canakkale province, said the state-run Anadolu Agency.

No one was hurt but authorities evacuated the small village of Camkoy as a precaution, the agency reported.

It was one of several wildfires to have erupted in the province of Canakkale in the past week amid high winds and scorching summer temperatures.