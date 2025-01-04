Director Jeff Baena, husband of Aubrey Plaza, dies aged 47

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Filmmaker Jeff Baena, the husband of Aubrey Plaza, has died aged 47, a coroner has confirmed.

The US director and screenwriter worked with American actress Plaza on 2014 horror film Life After Beth and 2017 historical comedy The Little Hours, before they confirmed they had tied the knot in 2021.

A statement on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website said that Baena died at a residence on Friday, and an investigation will take place into his death.

The office told the AP news agency that Baena was pronounced dead at 10.39am on Friday at a home close to the Fern Dell Nature Trail, near the Hollywood Hills and Los Feliz areas.

Baena was also known for writing Alison Brie-starring 2020 thriller Horse Girl, which he also directed, and 2004 comedy I Heart Huckabees, which included a cast of Jude Law, Jason Schwartzman, Dustin Hoffman and Mark Wahlberg.

He created the anthology comedy series Cinema Toast, which had an episode directed by Plaza and one starring Community actress Brie.

Baena was with Plaza, who rose to fame in comedy series Parks And Recreation, for more than a decade.

Plaza had been announced as a presenter for Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, which is being hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, earlier this week prior to Baena’s death.

In 2023, Plaza was Golden Globe-nominated for her role in the second series of HBO dark comedy White Lotus.

She is also known for her roles in Disney+ series Agatha All Along, and the 2024 films Megalopolis and My Old Ass, along with Ingrid Goes West, Dirty Grandpa and Emily The Criminal.

The actress told The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2021 that she and Baena “got a little bored one night” during the Covid pandemic and decided to wed after celebrating their 10th anniversary.

She said that after finding a wedding officiant online to perform the ceremony in their garden, she “created a very quick love altar in our yard”, and they got married.

Plaza and Baena’s representatives have been contacted for comment.