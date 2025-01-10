‘Fewer Northern Ireland shootings, bombings and paramilitary attacks’ in 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There were fewer shootings, bombings and paramilitary-style attacks in Northern Ireland in 2024, statistics have indicated.

The year included one death described as security related, believed to be the fatal shooting of Kevin Conway in Belfast in January.

That murder has been linked with an organised crime gang.

It comes after no security related deaths were recorded during 2023, the first zero figure for deaths since records began in 1969 according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

However the annual security statistics, which cover from January 1-December 31 2024, reveal significant drops in terms of the number of shootings, bombings and paramilitary style attacks.

There were six bombing incidents, down from eight in the previous 12 months and 17 shooting incidents compared to 44 in 2023.

The biggest deceases in the number of shootings were seen in Belfast (from 12 to three) and the Derry City and Strabane council area (from nine to five).

Some 23 casualties of paramilitary-style assault were recorded, compared to 31 in the previous 12 months, with most (seven) in Belfast and one was under the age of 18.

A particularly marked decrease in these assaults was noted in Belfast (from 12 to seven) and the Mid and East Antrim council area (from seven to two).

There were five casualties of paramilitary-style shootings recorded, almost just a quarter of the number recorded in 2023 (19).

Meanwhile there were 67 security related arrests under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, compared to 104 during the previous 12 months, and nine people were charged, compared to 21 during the previous 12 months.

There were also drops in the number of firearms, explosives and ammunitions finds.

There were 11 firearms found during the past 12 months, compared to 20 in the previous year, 0.52kg of explosives found during the past 12 months compared to 3.22kg during the previous year and just 191 rounds of ammunition found during the past 12 months compared to 1,013 rounds in 2023.

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said the reduction in paramilitary-related crime is something to be welcomed.

“It is a signal of the significant effort made by police officers and staff, our partners and, in particular, the community towards achieving the kind of society that we all want and deserve,” he said.

“While there has been good progress, we are not complacent and we know, that in partnership with our communities, there is much work still to be done.

“It is vital that people continue to tell us about crime and anti-social behaviour when they see or experience it. We can only work to address issues when we know about them. I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of crime or has information about crime to report it to us.”