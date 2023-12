For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Firefighters have been called to a blaze at Blackpool Tower.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it had six fire engines in attendance on the promenade.

Footage from social media showed flames coming from near the top of the 158m structure.

A drone team and rope rescue team are currently at the scene, the fire service said.