Covid UK news - live: Half a million tests sequenced for variants as cases rise to early February high
Follow the latest updates
The UK has surpassed a half million milestone for Covid test sequencing, with more than 500,000 positive Covid tests genomically sequenced by British scientists.
On Sunday, the UK said it has accounted for almost 50 per cent of all sequencing for Covid variants carried out worldwide, allowing officials to — theoretically — get ahead of variants such as Alpha and Delta.
Amid fears of a third wave of Covid, the UK on Saturday recorded 18,270 infections - its highest figure in four months, and a 20 per cent rise on Friday. A further 28 additional deaths were recorded, bring the country’s toll to 128,089.
Stadiums and shopping centres were taking part in a walk-in “grab a jab” initiative at the weekend, as anti-lockdown protesters took to the streets of the capital.
Despite that, half of all adults aged 18 to 29 will have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by Sunday in England - three weeks after appointments were opened up to under 30s.
Experts call for Children over 12 to be vaccinated
Children over 12 in the UK must be vaccinated “as soon as possible” in order to reach the vital herd-immunity threshold needed to suppress the exponentially rising Delta variant, scientists have warned.
The call — from virologists at Oxford and Leeds — came as it emerged that the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will not make any decision until later next month.
That is despite the UK’s medicines regulator approving the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab for 12- to 15-year-olds three weeks ago.
Dr Stephen Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds, said leaving millions of children unvaccinated would likely prevent the UK from reaching the “85 to 90 per cent” immunity threshold needed across the population to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.
Children over 12 must be vaccinated ‘as soon as possible’ to combat rising Delta variant, experts say
UK health officials awaiting further data on safety profile of Pfizer jab and rates of post-Covid syndromes in children before making decision
Half of all under 30s to be vaccinated by Sunday
Half of all adults aged below 30 in England will have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by Sunday, officials have said, with over 4.2 million young people already jabbed.
It comes three weeks after Covid vaccines were opened up to people in their twenties — eradicating initial concerns that young people would not take part in the vaccination effort.
Nadhim Zahawi, the UK’s vaccines minister, praised the "phenomenal achievement".
"It's fantastic to see so many young people coming forward for their jabs, doing their bit to protect themselves and their loved ones."
UK population with first dose at 83.7 per cent
By Saturday, more than 44 million people had received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and more than 32 million had received a second dose, across the UK.
It amounts to 83.7 per cent of the adult population receiving a first dose, and 61.2 per cent receiving a second.
UK sequences half a million Covid tests
Scientists have sequenced half a million Covid tests in the UK, according to officials on Sunday, with the country accounting for almost half of all such testing carried out worldwide.
Genomic sequencing — which allows scientists to detect whether the virus has mutated — has allowed the UK government to get ahead of emergent variants including Alpha, and more recently, Delta.
Lord Bethell, the UK’s innovation minister, said the milestone for sequencing was “testament to the hard work, dedication and brilliance of researchers and scientists in laboratories across the country, as well as those on the frontline of our battle against this wretched virus.”
Jenny Harris, the chief executive of UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) added: “The UK has shared its exceptional genomics capabilities with the world during this global pandemic and our expertise in this field will be at the heart of our mission at the UK Health Security Agency.”
Cases at a February high, with 18,270 confirmed on Saturday
The number of UK daily Covid-19 cases jumped to 18,270 on Saturday as stadiums, shopping centres and other large venues were opened up as walk-in “grab a jab” vaccination centres in a boost the number of people getting immunised.
It is the highest figure since 3 February, and a 20 per cent rise on Friday’s total.
The steady rise in cases comes as experts warn the country is in the grip of a third wave of Covid-19 thanks to the highly transmissible Delta variant.
Daily UK Covid cases rise 20 per cent in 24 hours to highest level since early February
23 deaths linked to Covid-19 were also recorded
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of UK Covid news.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies