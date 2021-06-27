Members of the public at a Covid testing centre in Cumbria, UK (AFP via Getty Images)

The UK has surpassed a half million milestone for Covid test sequencing, with more than 500,000 positive Covid tests genomically sequenced by British scientists.

On Sunday, the UK said it has accounted for almost 50 per cent of all sequencing for Covid variants carried out worldwide, allowing officials to — theoretically — get ahead of variants such as Alpha and Delta.

Amid fears of a third wave of Covid, the UK on Saturday recorded 18,270 infections - its highest figure in four months, and a 20 per cent rise on Friday. A further 28 additional deaths were recorded, bring the country’s toll to 128,089.

Stadiums and shopping centres were taking part in a walk-in “grab a jab” initiative at the weekend, as anti-lockdown protesters took to the streets of the capital.

Despite that, half of all adults aged 18 to 29 will have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by Sunday in England - three weeks after appointments were opened up to under 30s.