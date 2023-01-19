✕ Close Hunt for missing aristocrat and baby after her partner found to be convicted rapist

A man missing with his partner and their newborn baby has been revealed to be a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.

Mark Gordon went missing with aristocrat’s daughter Constance Marten and their newborn baby on 5 January, after leaving their broken-down vehicle on the M61 near Bolton.

Gordon, 48, was jailed in the late 1980s in the US after raping and assaulting a woman in her early 20s when he was 14 years-old.

The state of Florida convicted him when he was 16 and he served a 20-year sentence before being deported back to the UK in 2010.

Police are appealing to the public to help find the family, who they said “could be anywhere in the UK”. The baby is believed to have been one to two days old at the time the family disappeared.