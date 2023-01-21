Constance Marten news – live: Police evidence that aristocrat gave birth in back of car
Emergency services allegedly noticed a placenta in back seat of abandoned car
Constance Marten: Father of runaway aristocrat makes emotional plea to missing daughter
A missing aristocrat who disappeared with her rapist boyfriend gave birth to their child in the back seat of their car, it is believed.
Constance Marten, 35, and her partner Mark Gordon, 48, a convicted sex offender, went missing two weeks ago after reportedly concealing her pregnancy for five months.
Their car was found abandoned and on fire on the M61 near Bolton on 5 January.
Ms Marten was later seen on CCTV carrying the baby as the family made their way to Liverpool, Harwich, Colchester, and then east London.
Sources close to the investigation, involving three separate police forces, told The Daily Telegraph that emergency service staff called to the car fire noticed a placenta in the back seat.
It follows revelations that Mr Gordon had raped one of his neighbours armed with a pair of garden shears during a hostage situation when he was a teenager.
Mark Gordon, who is on the run in the UK with Ms Marten and their newborn baby, carried out the attack in Florida in 1989, aged 14, and was later jailed for 20 years.
An aristocratic mother currently on the run with her newborn baby and partner gave birth to their child in the back of a car they later left burning on a motorway, detectives believe.
Police have been searching for Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, a convicted rapist, ever since the couple abandoned their car on the hard shoulder of the M56, just a few miles from Bolton, more than a fortnight ago.
Watch: Constance Marten: Hunt for missing aristocrat and baby after her partner found to be convicted rapist
Friend of Constance Marten ‘warned’ her about falling in love with dangerous men
A friend of Constance Marten has claimed she previously warned the missing mother about the type of men she “falls in love with” but that she “doesn’t listen to anyone”.
Noisette Tahoun, who worked at the same film production company as Ms Marten in Cairo, Egypt, in 2010, said she was “not shocked” when she found out that the 35-year-old had been reported missing.
Speaking to The Independent, Ms Tahoun said she had told the heiress to “take care of the people she gets close to”.
Map shows movements of missing aristocrat and rapist partner
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have travelled more than 200 miles across England and could be anywhere in the UK.
A missing aristocrat who disappeared with her rapist boyfriend gave birth to their child in the back of their car, it has been alleged.
Constance Marten, 35, and her partner Mark Gordon, 48, a convicted sex offender, went missing two weeks ago after reportedly concealing her pregnancy for five months.
Their car was found abandoned and on fire on the M61 near Bolton on 5 January.
Ms Marten was later seen on CCTV carrying the baby as the family made their way to Liverpool, Harwich, Colchester and then east London.
Sources close to the investigation, involving three separate police forces, told The Daily Telegraph that emergency service staff called to the car fire noticed a placenta in the back seat.
Sex offender missing with aristocrat’s daughter ‘raped neighbour while armed with garden shears’
A sex offender missing with an aristocrat’s daughter raped his victim while armed with “garden shears”.
Court documents reportedly reveal that Mark Gordon, when aged just 14, armed himself with garden shears and a kitchen knife, then attacked his neighbour in a four-and-a-half-hour ordeal which saw him take her hostage and sexually assault her.
The papers, seen by the Daily Mail, say the victim’s “two small children were sleeping in their bedroom” at the time of the attack in April 1989.
Gordon, who is missing with his partner Constance Marten and their newborn baby, was later jailed in Florida for rape and battery. After serving a 20-year sentence he was deported back to the UK in 2010.
Who are Constance Marten and Mark Gordon: Everything we know about couple missing with newborn
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been missing now for two weeks with their newborn baby prompting an emotional plea from her aristocrat father.
Napier Marten, a film and music producer, urged his daughter Constance to take herself and the child to safety as soon as possible.
Police are desperately trying to find the mother, her baby and Mark Gordon after their car burst into flames on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 5 January.
Mark Gordon, the partner of Ms Marten, was jailed in the late 1980s in Florida, US, after raping and assaulting a woman when he was 14. After serving a 20-year sentence he was deported back to the UK in 2010, it emerged on Wednesday.
Despite several confirmed sightings in two cities hundreds of miles apart, the trio remain missing, with the police warning they could be anywhere in the UK.
Timeline of missing aristocrat daughter’s movements as family with newborn travel 200 miles in a day
An aristocrat’s daughter, her sex offender partner and their newborn baby are still missing, two weeks after they disappeared.
Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were travelling on the M61 when their car broke down near Bolton on 5 January.
A missing persons investigation was launched by Greater Manchester Police, who established that the family left the vehicle and the motorway safely – walking to the Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.
Below is a timeline of all their known movements since their disappearance:
Who is Napier Marten? Father who made emotional appeal for daughter missing with baby
The aristocratic Marten family has dominated headlines in recent weeks after 35-year-old Constance Marten, her newborn baby and partner, a convicted rapist, became the subject of a “high risk” missing person investigation.
Napier Marten urged his daughter Constance to take herself and the child to safety as soon as possible.
Appealing to his daughter, Mr Marten said: “I want you to understand that you are much much loved whatever the circumstances. We are deeply concerned for your and your baby’s welfare”.
