Constance Marten news – live: Missing aristocrat’s partner raped neighbour armed with ‘garden shears’
Mark Gordon, who is on the run in the UK with Ms Marten, carried out the attacked in Florida, aged 14
Constance Marten: Father of runaway aristocrat makes emotional plea to missing daughter
The partner of missing aristocrat Constance Marten raped one of his neighbours armed with a pair of garden shears during a hostage situation when he was a teenager.
Mark Gordon, who is on the run in the UK with Ms Marten and their newborn baby, carried out the attack in Florida in 1989, aged 14, and was later jailed for 20 years.
The 48-year-old was born in Birmingham, West Midlands, but he, his mother and his half-siblings moved to the US when he was still a child in 1989.
He committed the offence in April of that year. Gordon armed himself with garden shears and a kitchen knife, then attacked his neighbour in a four-and-a-half-hour ordeal which saw him take her hostage and sexually assault her, the Daily Mail reports.
Two young children were sleeping in the room next door at the time of the attack, the paper said.
Gordon was armed with garden shears when carried out rape - report
Aristocrat’s boyfriend convicted of six charges
After carrying out his attack in Flordia, Mark Gordon was found guilty of six charges in total.
They include one count of armed kidnapping, four separate counts of armed sexual battery and one count of burglary with a deadly weapon.
He was convicted on all charges.
ICYMI: Key points
Here are the key points from the case of Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon
- At 18.33hrs on Thursday, 5 January, officers were called to a car on fire on the hard-shoulder of the M61, near junction four (Farnworth, Bolton). However, the occupants were not at the scene.
- It is believed most of their belongings were destroyed in the car fire.
- Enquiries revealed that Constance and Mark were the occupants of the car and that Constance had very recently given birth, possibly one or two days before, and had not been assessed by medical professionals.
- A missing persons investigation was launched by Greater Manchester Police, who established that the family left the vehicle and the motorway safely – walking to the Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.
- Officers believe they then travelled to Liverpool and then onwards to Harwich via a taxi at about 03.30hrs on Friday, 6 January.
- Mark, Constance and a baby were seen by a member of the public in Harwich at about 9am on Saturday, 7 January. Officers also received a number of confirmed sightings of the family in Colchester on Friday, 6 January and Saturday, 7 January.
- Subsequently, the investigation was handed over to Essex Police on Monday, 9 January.
- Essex Police carried out a number of enquiries and reviewed hours of CCTV and were able to place the couple near East Ham Station between 10:30hrs and 12:30hrs on Saturday, 7 January.
Gordon broke into victim's house through her bathroom window
Mark Gordon broke into his victim’s house through her bathroom window, it has emerged.
He then found a pair of her stockings and used them as a face mask before carrying out his attack.
Once he encountered the woman he ordered her into the bedroom while still armed.
He then ordered her to undress before sexually assaulting and raping her, the Daily Mail reports.
Friend of Constance Marten 'warned' her about falling in love with dangerous men
A friend of Constance Marten has claimed she previously warned the missing mother about the type of men she “falls in love with” but that she “doesn’t listen to anyone”.
Noisette Tahoun, who worked at the same film production company as Ms Marten in Cairo, Egypt, in 2010, said she was “not shocked” when she found out that the 35-year-old had been reported missing.
Speaking to The Independent, Ms Tahoun said she had told the heiress to “take care of the people she gets close to”.
My colleague Thomas Kingsley reports:
In depth: The runaway heiress and the rift at the heart of British democracy
Tom Ough investigates the disappearance causing a stir in high places: They abandoned their burning car on the hard shoulder of the M61 and fled – an aristocrat, a sex offender, and their baby, born just one or two days before. From the inferno near Bolton, thought to have destroyed all their belongings, they travelled first to Liverpool, then to Harwich in Essex, to Colchester and on to East Ham station in east London, over the course of two days.
That blurry CCTV footage from 7 January is the last confirmed sighting of 35-year-old Constance Marten, the heiress’s face wrapped in a red scarf, her baby swaddled inside her coat. Alongside her is 48-year-old convicted rapist Mark Gordon, his head covered and bowed away from the camera. Police, concerned for the health of the baby, have been searching for the couple, but they are thought to have with them a large amount of cash, allowing them to stay off the grid.
So just how did Marten, whose father was a page to Elizabeth II, go from gracing the pages of society bible Tatler to being on the run with a man who, after burgling and raping a woman as a teenager, spent 20 years imprisoned in Florida before being deported to Britain?
Friend of Constance Marten 'warned' her about falling in love with dangerous men
A friend of Constance Marten has claimed she previously warned the missing mother about the type of men she “falls in love with” but that she “doesn’t listen to anyone” (Thomas Kingsley writes).
Noisette Tahoun, who worked at the same film production company as Ms Marten in Cairo, Egypt, in 2010, said she was “not shocked” when she found out that the 35-year-old had been reported missing.
Speaking to The Independent, Ms Tahoun said: “I was not shocked when I heard she was missing. I know when she falls in love she goes anywhere with the person she loves.
“I’ve given her advice about it ... I’ve warned her to take care of the people she gets close to.”
Constance Marten: Map plots sightings of missing couple
The Independent has plotted a map with the locations where Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been seen since police reported them missing.
The last known sighting of the couple was on 7 January in East Ham, London, two days after they abandoned their burnt-out car on the side of the M61 near Bolton, more than 200 miles away.
Search for Constance Marten involves 200 police officers
More than 200 police officers are involved in the search for Constance Marten, her partner Mark Gordon and their newborn child.
Metropolitan Police said officers had scoured more than 200 hours of CCTV footage so far.
The missing couple appear to know how to evade authorities, making the search more difficult, police said.
It recently emerged that Mr Gordon is a convicted rapist who had been jailed in the US.
The last confirmed sighting of the pair was on 7 January, two days after their disappearance, on CCTV at London’s East Ham station.