Constance Marten – live: Mother of missing aristocrat’s partner Mark Gordon shares fears for family
Parents of both former ‘Tatler’ girl and the father of her child voiced their fears for missing couple
Constance Marten: Father of runaway aristocrat makes emotional plea to missing daughter
Mark Gordon’s mother Sylvia said she is “very concerned” about the safety of her son and his aristocrat partner Constance Marten.
“I love my son. He is a good boy so I don’t know what this is all about,” she said.
Police said yesterday that Mr Gordon and Ms Marten could be anywhere in the UK and are thought to know how to avoid authorities.
Earlier, Napier Marten, father of Constance, urged his daughter to take herself and the child to safety as soon as possible – after police raised concern that neither had seen a doctor since soon after the child’s birth.
“I want you to understand that you are much much loved whatever the circumstances,” he told The Independent. “ We are deeply concerned for your and your baby’s welfare”.
It recently emerged that Mr Gordon is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison. He went missing with Ms Marten and their newborn baby on 5 January, after leaving their broken-down vehicle on the M61 near Bolton.
Search for Constance Marten involves 200 police officers
More than 200 police officers are involved in the search for Constance Marten, her partner Mark Gordon and their newborn child.
Metropolitan Police said officers had scoured more than 200 hours of CCTV footage so far.
The missing couple appear to know how to evade authorities, making the search more difficult, police said.
It recently emerged that Mr Gordon is a convicted rapist who had been jailed in the US.
The last confirmed sighting of the pair was on 7 January, two days after their disappearance, on CCTV at London’s East Ham station.
Constance Marten and partner have cash to live on, say police
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have a substantial amount of cash, allowing them to live off-grid, police have said.
The aristocrat’s daughter, the convicted rapist and their baby had no luggage with them after most of their belongings were destroyed in a car fire, and are using cash to pay for taxis and places to stay.
The couple are understood to have lived an isolated life since meeting in 2016, with then-drama student Ms Marten cutting off ties with family and friends.
Last September, they began moving around the country, renting AirBnBs for brief periods before going missing after abandoning their car on 5 January.
Couple know how to avoid authorities, say police
Police investigating the disappearance of Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and their newborn baby said the couple appears to know how to evade authorities, making the search harder.
Officers believe they could be anywhere in the UK and are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that may help find them.
Investigators said it is unusual for hotels to accept cash payments and appealed to staff at hotels or hostels where the couple may stay to come forward.
Constance Marten: The ‘It’ girls aristocrat links
Andy Gregory walks through the roots of Constance Marten, the aristocrat’s daughter missing with her child:
Constance Marten, 35, is the granddaughter of Mary Anna Marten, a British Museum trustee whose godmother was the late Queen Mother, and who used to own the Crichel estate in Dorset.
Her grandparents were Toby Marten, a Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Navy, and his wife Mary Anna, who had close links to the royal family, attending the Brownies pack at Buckingham Palace alongside Princess Margaret in her youth.
A notable archaeologist, Ms Marten was awarded an OBE in 1980 and appointed High Sheriff of Dorset nine years later. She was also made a trustee of the British Museum and travelled widely in aid of her profession, making frequent trips to Iran and 30 visits to Russia.
The late couple and their family lived at the vast Crichel House – used as the backdrop for several period dramas, including Emma starring Gwyneth Paltrow – the ownership of which in the wake of the Second World War became the centre of a notorious political scandal.
They were survived by five daughters and one son, Napier Marten, who was a Page to Queen Elizabeth II. In 1996 he took a voyage of spiritual discovery in Australia, later returning to work as a tree surgeon near Crichel House.
Mark Gordon’s mother speaks out: ‘He is a good boy'
Mark Gordon’s mother Sylvia said she is “very concerned” for the safety of her son and his partner.
She told the Daily Mail: “I am very concerned. I love my son. He is a good boy so I don’t know what this is all about.”
Mr Gordon has been missing with partner Constance Marten and their newbord child since 5 January.
It recently emerged that Mr Gordon is a convicted rapist who spent 20 years in jail in the US.
Who is Napier Marten? Aristocrat father of missing woman
Napier Marten today publicly appealed for his missing daughter Constance to go to the police.
In a voice message shared with The Independent he said: “Darling Constance, even though we remain estranged at the moment, I stand by, as I have always done and as the family has always done, to do whatever is necessary for your safe return to us.”
Mr Marten, a film and music producer, has roots in Britain’s upper classes. He is the son of Mary Anna Marten, a British Museum trustee whose godmother was the late Queen Mother, and who used to own the Crichel estate in Dorset.
His father, Toby Marten, a lieutenant commander in the Royal Navy, had close links to the royal family, attending the Brownies pack at Buckingham Palace alongside Princess Margaret in her youth.
When Constance was nine, Mr Napier had what was described as an “awakening”. He later told how a voice in his head had told him to discard the £115m family fortune, shave his head and fly to Australia. He later lived in a lorry and trained in head massage, giving the family’s noted Crichel Estate to his son to sell.
Who are Constance Marten and Mark Gordon: Everything we know about couple missing with newborn
Thomas Kingsley goes over what we know so far about the missing couple:
The family has been missing for almost two weeks
ICYMI: Constance Marten was ‘promising actress’ and featured in Tatler magazine
Constance Marten was a “talented actress”, according to friends.
The mother and baby belong to an aristocratic household that once possessed a sprawling country estate with links to the royal family, as revealed by The Independent.
As concern for the family grows, worried friends have spoken out about the former Tatler magazine babe of the month who enrolled at East 15 drama school in Essex before dropping out in 2016. Speaking to The Sunday Times, a former friend revealed that she had been a promising actress in her youth.
Friend of Constance Marten ‘warned’ her about falling in love with dangerous men
A friend of Constance Marten has claimed she previously warned the missing mother about the type of men she “falls in love with” but that she “doesn’t listen to anyone”.
Noisette Tahoun, who worked at the same film production company as Ms Marten in Cairo, Egypt, in 2010, said she was “not shocked” when she found out that the 35-year-old had been reported missing.
Speaking to The Independent, Ms Tahoun said: “I was not shocked when I heard she was missing. I know when she falls in love she goes anywhere with the person she loves.
“I’ve given her advice about it ... I’ve warned her to take care of the people she gets close to.”
The former colleague claimed Ms Marten would fall in love with men and not listen to warnings
Constance Marten: Map plots sightings of missing couple
The Independent has plotted a map with the locations where Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been seen since police reported them missing.
The last known sighting of the couple was on 7 January in East Ham, London, two days after they abandoned their burnt-out car on the side of the M61 near Bolton, more than 200 miles away.