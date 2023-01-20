✕ Close Constance Marten: Father of runaway aristocrat makes emotional plea to missing daughter

Mark Gordon’s mother Sylvia said she is “very concerned” about the safety of her son and his aristocrat partner Constance Marten.

“I love my son. He is a good boy so I don’t know what this is all about,” she said.

Police said yesterday that Mr Gordon and Ms Marten could be anywhere in the UK and are thought to know how to avoid authorities.

Earlier, Napier Marten, father of Constance, urged his daughter to take herself and the child to safety as soon as possible – after police raised concern that neither had seen a doctor since soon after the child’s birth.

“I want you to understand that you are much much loved whatever the circumstances,” he told The Independent. “ We are deeply concerned for your and your baby’s welfare”.

It recently emerged that Mr Gordon is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison. He went missing with Ms Marten and their newborn baby on 5 January, after leaving their broken-down vehicle on the M61 near Bolton.