‘Selfish’ drivers who killed cyclist while racing on road then blamed each other are jailed

Chiara Giordano
Wednesday 01 June 2022 12:34
<p>Two motorists killed cyclist Graham Pattison while racing on a road then blamed it on each other</p>

(Cleveland Police)

Two motorists who killed a cyclist while racing on a road then blamed it on each other have been jailed.

Graham Pattison, 49, from Hartlepool, died after being hit by a car while riding his bike on the A689 in County Durham in July 2020.

David Ferry, 45, from Redcar, and Paige Robinson, 24, from Billingham, blamed each other for the incident while standing trial at Teesside Crown Court.

However a jury took just three hours to convict them of causing the father-of-two’s death by dangerous driving following the seven-day trial.

Mr Pattison’s family previously described him as a “dearly lovely husband, father and son”.

“We are in shock at his loss and our lives will never be the same without him,” they said.

The fatal collision, involving a white Ford Fiesta and black Audi TT, happened shortly after 4pm on 24 July 2020 as Mr Pattison was cycling on the A689 eastbound between Wynyard and Sedgefield.

