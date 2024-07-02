Dog shot dead on streets of York after biting man and police officer

Support truly

A large dog was shot dead by armed police after attacking two people and then running loose on the streets of York.

Police rushed to the scene in Hope Street after an Akita was reported to have attacked a man inside a home at 11.24am.

They attempted to contain the dog inside, but it escaped into nearby streets and a police officer was bitten while trying to capture it.

Neighbours said a vet was called to sedate the animal but the “scared” Akita didn’t eat the drugged treats and fled.

The dog was then shot dead to “bring the incident to a safe conclusion” and protect the public, North Yorkshire Police said.

A police officer was bitten while trying to capture the escaped animal ( Getty Images )

Images from the scene show a vet holding the dead dog in her arms as armed officers in full body armour give directions to the public.

Locals said the owner had left their pet with a friend before going on holiday.

The friend was apparently bitten and then barricaded himself away, shouting for neighbours to call the police.

Wendy Willis told The Independent: “I saw the very fluffy black and brown dog running past my garden.

“I was actually going to shout to the owner to put a collar and lead on it only to realise it was being chased by armed police.

“The police shouted for us to ‘get inside now’ and continued to follow the dog. Minutes later I heard several gunshots.

“The dog did not seem vicious to me - probably more scared - but I still wouldn’t have approached it. The police made the right choice.”

She added: “I hope all parties involved make a quick recovery. It’s a very sad outcome for all involved. It took me a few hours to calm down after hearing the gunshots.”

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.24am on Tuesday 2 July 2024 to a report that a man had been bitten by an Akita dog inside an address on Hope Street in York.

“Officers attended and attempted to contain the dog before it escaped out of the property and was running loose on nearby streets. A police officer was also bitten by the dog whilst trying to apprehend it.

“A police firearm was used to dispatch the animal to protect members of the public and bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

“The member of the public and police officer who were bitten are both receiving treatment in hospital.

“An investigation is underway.”