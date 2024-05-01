George Gilbey: Second man arrested over Gogglebox star’s death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A second man has been arrested as part of the investigation into the death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey, police have confirmed.

Mr Gilbey had been working on a roof in Shoeburyness, Essex, on 27 March when he fell 80ft to his death through a plastic skylight.

The 40-year-old sustained traumatic injuries to his head and torso and died at the scene.

In their latest statement, Essex Police said: “A joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive remains ongoing and this morning, officers arrested a 36-year-old man from Witham on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

“He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

“A 47-year-old man was previously arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with this investigation and since been released under investigation.”

Mr Gilbey appeared on the popular Channel 4 series alongside his mother Linda McGarry, 74, and stepfather Pete McGarry, who died in 2021 aged 71.

The trio joined the show, which saw people watch and comment on popular TV shows, in 2013 and participated in eight seasons.

His mother said she was overwhelmed by the messages of support she has received since her son’s death.

George Gilbey appeared on the popular Channel 4 series alongside his mother and stepfather ( PA )

“Linda wants to say a huge thank you to everyone who has sent condolence,” said Ricci Guarnaccio, a close friend of Mr Gilbey speaking on behalf of his Celebrity Big Brother co-stars’ family.

“She just wants everyone to remember him for who he was. She’s obviously hurt at the minute but it’s hugely appreciated. For the family, for Linda, she really, really wants everyone to know she’s taken back.

“And she’s getting shown a lot of the messages that come through because she doesn’t really deal with Twitter and stuff.

“All the messages that people have been saying - all the stories, all the good times that George’s has brought to their lives, and all the funny memories they’ve got from Gogglebox and Big Brother - it does mean a lot to her.

“So if people could keep doing that, it would be appreciated.”

A Gogglebox spokesperson previously said: “George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and stepdad Pete.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family has asked for privacy.”