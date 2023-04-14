For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A student who threw eggs at King Charles before shouting “friends with Jimmy Savile” has been found guilty of threatening behaviour.

Patrick Thelwell shouted “the King is a paedophile” after throwing “at least five” eggs towards the monarch during a walkabout in York on 9 November last year.

The King and Queen Consort were in the northern city to unveil a statue of the late Queen at York Minster, and were being welcomed by local dignitaries at Micklegate Bar when Thelwell “came very close to hitting King Charles” with eggs, York Magistrates Court heard.

Patrick Thelwell arrives at York Magistrates' Court (PA)

The 23-year-old pleaded not guilty to a Section 4 public order offence, arguing his use of “low level violence” was “lawful” as it was self defence against “the violence carried out by the British state”.

On Friday Chief Magistrate Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring found the defendant guilty of the charge, saying Thelwell “intended to cause King Charles to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him”.

Thelwell, who defended himself at the trial, posed outside court with a painted egg sign held by one of around 10 supporters. Other signs said: “Did you vote for him?” and “Justice for Patrick. Justice for All.”

In court, he was stopped by the judge from asking a police witness whether he “was aware the King was photographed numerous times with Jimmy Savile”, the disgraced TV presenter.

King reacts after Thelwell’s egg throw on 9 November in York (Reuters)

Judge Goldspring told him: “Whether or not the King was photographed with Jimmy Savile has no relevance to this trial at all. I’m afraid I won’t allow you to ask questions about your perception of the King’s past.”

The defendant also asked Detective Constable Peter Wilson if he thought throwing eggs “is more or less serious than the violence carried out by the British state”.

The court was shown body camera footage of Thelwell’s arrest, in which he could be heard shouting: “I threw eggs because that’s what he deserves. It’s the only justice the victims of colonialism will ever get.”

Police detain Thelwell in York on 9 November (PA)

PC Adam Steventon, who arrested Thelwell, told the court he was standing about 10 yards away when the eggs were thrown. He said he moved to detain Thelwell, who was being restrained by plain-clothed police officers and members of the public.

“I recall him shouting several times ‘F*** the King’. I believe he shouted ‘the King is a paedophile’ or words very close to that,” PC Steventon told the court.

The officer said people in the crowd were “angry” at Thelwell, and described one man shouting “something like ‘you’ve ruined this for everybody”’.

Thelwell as he arrives at York Magistrates’ Court before hearing (PA)

The court heard another egg fell out of Thelwell’s pocket as he was being arrested.

People in the crowd started chanting “God save the King” and “shame on you” after the eggs were thrown.

The King appeared unfazed and continued to greet the crowds.

In January, 21-year-old Harry May was fined £100 for throwing eggs at the King during a walkabout in Luton on 6 December.

The King has not commented on the incidents. He was not hit by an egg on either occasion.

Press Association contributed to this report