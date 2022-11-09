Moment King Charles narrowly misses being pelted with eggs

King Charles III narrowly missed being hit with eggs after a protester appeared to throw them at him and the Queen Consort during their visit to York on Wednesday, 9 November.

The royal couple were being welcomed to the city, where they will later unveil a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, when three eggs were thrown at them, all of which missed.

Police detained a man, who was heard to shout “this country was built on the blood of slaves,” following the protest.

