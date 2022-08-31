For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been charged with murder a month after another man was found with head injuries.

Leroy Venner, 53, from Toxteth, Liverpool, was discovered after police were called to a house in the Anfield area of the city on 27 July.

He later died in hospital after suffering serious head injuries.

Kevin Spaine, 43, of no fixed address, has now been charged with murder.

He is expected to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Wednesday.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “Detectives investigating the murder of Leroy Venner in Anfield in July have charged a man.

“At around 3pm on Wednesday 27 July, police were called to a house on Belmont Drive following a report that Mr Venner had been found with head injuries.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away.

“Kevin Spaine, 43, of no fixed abode, has now been charged with murder. He will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court this morning, Wednesday 31 August.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information which could help us with our inquiries, is asked to DM @MerPolCC, message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook’ or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000541869.”

To give information anonymously, contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information