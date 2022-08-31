Leroy Venner: Murder charge after man dies of head injuries in Liverpool
Kevin Spaine, 43, set to appear before magistrates month after 53-year-old’s death
A man has been charged with murder a month after another man was found with head injuries.
Leroy Venner, 53, from Toxteth, Liverpool, was discovered after police were called to a house in the Anfield area of the city on 27 July.
He later died in hospital after suffering serious head injuries.
Kevin Spaine, 43, of no fixed address, has now been charged with murder.
He is expected to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Wednesday.
Merseyside Police said in a statement: “Detectives investigating the murder of Leroy Venner in Anfield in July have charged a man.
“At around 3pm on Wednesday 27 July, police were called to a house on Belmont Drive following a report that Mr Venner had been found with head injuries.
“Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away.
“Kevin Spaine, 43, of no fixed abode, has now been charged with murder. He will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court this morning, Wednesday 31 August.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information which could help us with our inquiries, is asked to DM @MerPolCC, message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook’ or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000541869.”
To give information anonymously, contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.