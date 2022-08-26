✕ Close Police promise to locate Liverpool gunman after murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

It is “unclear” if the gunman who shot dead Olivia Pratt-Korbel is still in the country, Merseyside police have said, as they vow not to rest until they have found him.

Speaking at a press conference, detective chief superintendent Mark Kameen said it was “unclear at this stage” if the unidentified gunman was still in Liverpool, the North-West or the UK.

He appealed to the killer to hand himself in but said that had not happened.

“My message to him remains the same - we will not rest until we find you and we will find you,” he said.

Meanwhile, the young girl's family has pleaded for information on her killer.

In a statement the family paid tribute to their “chatty, nosey little girl” and pleaded for information about the nine-year-old’s killer.

“If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up,” they said. “It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’ it is about finding out who took our baby away from us. Please do the right thing," the statement said.