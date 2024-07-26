✕ Close Police officer kicks man in face at Manchester Airport

A man whose head was stamped on by a police officer has a cyst on his brain, his family’s lawyer has said.

The officer been suspended from duty after a video emerged appearing to show Mohammed Fahir, 19, being kicked in the head on the floor at Manchester Airport.

The events prompted an angry protest outside Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham’s office on Thursday night, when around 100 people chanted “No justice, no peace” as they demonstrated with Black Lives Matter banners.

One protester told the crowd: “The fight for justice will be won, and it will be won on the streets of Rochdale.”

Police said three officers had been assaulted at the airport, including a female PC who suffered a broken nose, and four men were arrested.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now investigating.

The MP for Mr Fahir’s family said they wanted justice to be done but have appealed for calm and said it was vital not to let extremists of any kind hijack events for their own ends.