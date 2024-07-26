Manchester Airport police incident- latest: Man who was stamped on has cyst on brain, says solicitor
Angry protesters stage demonstration outside mayor Andy Burnham’s office
A man whose head was stamped on by a police officer has a cyst on his brain, his family’s lawyer has said.
The officer been suspended from duty after a video emerged appearing to show Mohammed Fahir, 19, being kicked in the head on the floor at Manchester Airport.
The events prompted an angry protest outside Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham’s office on Thursday night, when around 100 people chanted “No justice, no peace” as they demonstrated with Black Lives Matter banners.
One protester told the crowd: “The fight for justice will be won, and it will be won on the streets of Rochdale.”
Police said three officers had been assaulted at the airport, including a female PC who suffered a broken nose, and four men were arrested.
Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now investigating.
The MP for Mr Fahir’s family said they wanted justice to be done but have appealed for calm and said it was vital not to let extremists of any kind hijack events for their own ends.
‘Everyone has the right to a fair hearing’ - police federation
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Federation said it noted the decision to suspend the officer involved in the incident at Manchester Airport.
He said: “The matter is now under investigation – everyone has the right to a fair hearing where all sides of the story are told and context is provided.
“As their staff association, we are supporting the officer concerned, and all of our colleagues who were involved in this incident, including those who were injured.
“We would also like to thank the many members of the public who have contacted us offering support for our hard-working colleagues doing a difficult and dangerous job. It is appreciated.”
Andy Burnham meets Home Secretary and police watchdog boss
In a statement, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: “The Deputy Mayor and I have now had the opportunity to meet with both the Home Secretary and the regional director of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
“It was agreed that the IOPC investigation now under way will be carried out as swiftly as possible, will involve community stakeholders and will be truly independent.
“The precise arrangements will be set out by the IOPC.
“I hope this provides further reassurance to people that all the right steps are being taken, that all relevant issues will be fully considered and gives people confidence in the process as it moves forward.”
Second referral made by GMP to watchdog
The police watchdog has received a second referral from Greater Manchester Police following a video which appeared to show a man being kicked as he lay face down on the floor.
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) regional director Catherine Bates said: “We understand the widespread shock and concern that a video circulated on social media following the arrest of men by Greater Manchester Police at Manchester Airport has caused.
“We are grateful to those who have already been in touch with us and we have now set up a reporting line so that people who may have witnessed or filmed the incident can contact us. This will help as we build up a detailed picture of what happened on the day.
“We have also received a further referral from Greater Manchester Police in relation to the incident which took place on Tuesday July 23.
“The first, received earlier today, concerned the use of force by an officer on a man who was detained on the ground. The second relates to the same officer’s use of Pava spray on another man at the airport.”
Hundreds joined protest in Manchester on Thursday night
Crowd protests outside Andy Burnham’s office after Manchester Airport video
Man’s family want justice to be done, says MP
The MP for the family of the man kicked at Manchester Airport says they want justice to be done but have appealed for calm.
Paul Waugh’s statement reads: “I have spoken to the family involved in the incident at Manchester Airport on Tuesday night, and it is clear they are deeply traumatised by what happened. The family, who are my constituents in Rochdale, have two priorities.
“The first and most immediate priority is the health and wellbeing of their family members, including their mother.
“Their second priority is the need for justice to be done and seen to be done.
“But the family also want me to make it crystal clear that they have no political agenda, do not condone political violence, and do not want to take part in any protests. They wanted me to appeal for calm and I hope that appeal is heeded.
“And while there is clearly deep concern about this incident, there is also a vital need not to let extremists of any kind hijack these events for their own ends.
“The family have told me they certainly do not want to become the centre of a media circus, either. They want the privacy and time to allow them to heal, physically and mentally.
“This is a hard-working Rochdale family, some of whose members are police officers themselves and are therefore particularly shocked at what they have witnessed. They were grateful that I raised this in the House of Commons today, and I told them I will speak directly to the Home Secretary to pass on their deep concerns.”
Don’t let extremists hijack this, say man’s family
The family of the man kicked at Manchester Airport say it is vital not to let extremists of any kind hijack events for their own ends, their MP has said.
Rochdale MP Paul Waugh said the family have no political agenda, do not condone political violence and do not want to take part in any protests.
Some members of the man’s are police officers themselves and are therefore particularly shocked at what they have witnessed, Mr Waugh told other MPs in the Commons.
Protesters halt trams
Demonstrators briefly stopped trams from moving as they blocked a street. Some staged a sit-down protest.
In pictures: Angry protesters
Police officers move away from angry crowds. chanting ‘shame on you!'
Three police officers were seemingly outnumbered by the hundreds of activists chanting “Shame on you” at them in St Peter’s Square.
Dozens of officers were also seen getting out of riot vans further away from the main protest as they observe proceedings from a distance.
Lawyer hits back at Lee Anderson claiming the officer should get a medal
Akhmed Yakoob has hit back at Lee Anderson’s comments on the Manchester Airport video.
In response to the footage, Mr Anderson, who defected to Reform from the Conservatives earlier this year, said: “We need to back our police officers”.
“The message I’m getting loud and clear from my constituents is that they are fed up with seeing police dancing around rainbows and being nice to people.
“They want the police to do their job. I think these police yesterday should be commended. In fact, I’d give them a medal.”
Mr Yakoob fired back later on Thursday: “Lee Anderson what if this was your son lying there defenceless? Would you give the police officer a medal for being so barbaric and stamping on his head like that? No you wouldn’t. This is against civilisation here.”