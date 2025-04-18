Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman disappears in South Wales

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following an investigation into the disappearance of a 37-year-old woman.

Paria Veisi was last seen around 3pm on Saturday 12 April when she left her workplace in the Canton area of Cardiff.

South Wales Police has confirmed it is now treating her disappearance as a murder investigation.

A 41-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, who are both known to Paria, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Powell, said: “I can confirm that that the investigation into the disappearance of Paria Veisi is now a murder investigation. I currently have no proof that Paria is alive.

“Her family and friends are extremely concerned that they have not heard from her which is totally out of character. Paria’s family have been informed and we are keeping them updated.

“We have two people in custody, and at this stage we are not looking for anybody else in connection with this investigation.”

Paria is described as having long, curly, black hair and was last seen wearing a black zip-up gym top over a red top, black trousers, and trainers.

She was last seen driving her car, a black Mercedes GLC 200, which was later found on Dorchester Avenue in the Penylan area on Tuesday evening.

The senior investigating officer added: “Our investigation remains focussed on Paria’s movements after she left work in Canton area on Saturday, April 12.

“Extensive CCTV and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out by a team of officers and I am appealing for anybody who has information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to make contact.”