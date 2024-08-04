Support truly

A Black man beaten by a mob, an Asian man stabbed at a train station and mosques under siege - just some of the horrifying racist incidents carried out by far-right thugs in England this week.

The country has been engulfed by racist riots over the past few days, in the wake of the killings of three young girls in Southport on Monday. Protests in cities including Liverpool, Leeds and Belfast descended into chaos over the weekend, with far right thugs clashing with riot police and multiple incidents of ethnic minorities attacked on the streets.

False claims had spread online that the Southport suspect, later identified as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana from Lancashire, was a Muslim asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat.

Sparked by Islamophobic and racist sentiments, rioters have pelted bricks, chairs and bottles at officers, mosques have been attacked, shops looted and numerous community facilities across the country, including a library and Citizens Advice Bureau building, have been torched in the violence.

Below we look at just some of the violent incidents faced by ethnic minorities in Britain this week, as the prime minister issued a stark warning to the perpetrators.

Hotel housing asylum seekers sieged by far right in Rotherham

A chair is thrown at police officers outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

A far-right mob set fire to a hotel in Rotherham used to house migrants as more violence blighted the UK on Sunday.

Masked rioters, some draped in England flags, assembled outside a Holiday Express hotel in Manvers, South Yorkshire, as they clashed with police.

Some were heard chanting anti-Muslim campaigner and founder of the far right English Defence League Tommy Robinson’s name.

In a televised address to the nation, the Prime Minister condemned the attack and promised those involved in the widespread unrest would “face the full force of the law”.

Black man attacked by white gang in Manchester before police protect him

Shocking footage shared on social media on Saturday showed a Black man attacked by a large group of white men in a Manchester park.

The incident, captured on video and widely shared on X/Twitter, shows the man being assaulted by a mob in Piccadilly Gardens. One is seen wrapped in an England flag and another wears mask. The victim is knocked to the ground and kicked while the masked man throws a metal fence towards him. He is initially surrounded by more than half a dozen assailants before a huge crowd builds up.

Police intervene and while an officer initially appears to pin the Black man to the ground a dozen officers form a circle around him to prevent the mob from reaching him. The Independent has approached Greater Manchester Police for comment and a spokesperson confirmed that they are aware of the matter.

In a separate incident in the same city, three Muslim girls were allegedly spat at and subjected to attempts to rip their hijabs off.

“My dad has had to take 3 Muslim girls home from the protest in Manchester because scum c*** were spitting in their face and trying to rip their scarves off!!!!!!! You lot are horrible racist scum,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

Muslim man stabbed at train station Liverpool

Police officers face rioters in Liverpool ( James Speakman/PA Wire )

A man, believed to be Muslim, was stabbed at Blundellsands & Crosby train station in Liverpool on Friday afternoon, hours before a far-right riot took place at the Abdullah Quilliam Mosque mosque nearby.

Megan Rimmer, 36, told Metro she witnessed the incident, which is being investigated by the British Transport Police and Merseyside Police.

An Islamic stall offering free Qurans was also attacked in Liverpool city centre on Saturday.

Footage shared on social media showed a yelling mob running into the stand before flipping it over as a man shouted encouragement. Merseyside Police has been approached for comment.

Taxi driver attacked in Hull

Footage of the incident saw men approach the vehicle, with one wearing an England flag ( Screenshot )

Footage shared online appeared to show violent far-right rioters dragging an Asian man out of his car in Hull, while racially abusing him by repeatedly yelling “P**i”, and damaging the vehicle. The man is believed to be a taxi driver.

During the clip, a man can be heard saying “come on lads, let’s smash it up”, while the person who streamed the video on TikTok says: “Someone is going to get hurt here” and “there are foreigners in the car”.

Southport Police has been approached for comment. Other taxi drivers within the area have been reportedly forced out of work due to safety fears.

BBC presenter Monika Plaha wrote on X/Twitter today: “Asian taxi drivers in Hull also racially targeted. Some were forced out of work on their busiest day of the week due to the abuse and vandalism. They stand defiant. One said today he will go out, he’s not scared & racism doesn’t win but has little faith the situation will improve”.

Black man attack in Bristol as locals protect migrant hotel

A Black man was attacked in the street in Bristol in shocking footage shared on Twitter on Saturday. Police in riot gear rushed to the scene with batons as the man was forced to defend himself.

Also in Bristol on Saturday, members of the local community prevented a group of rioters from gaining access to a hotel reported to house migrants.

The community formed a human shield around the building’s entrance, in pictures shared on social media.

Swastika tattoo in Sunderland

A man was caught on camera with a Nazi tattoo in Sunderland during disturbances on Friday night ( Screenshot )

A man with a swastika tattoo was filmed among crowds of far-right protesters during a night of rioting in Sunderland on Friday.

In footage shared to X, the man can be heard declaring: “English, mate, I am” in response to a person filming the video, who compliments him on his “awesome” and “pure British” tattoos.

Another clip shared online appeared to show a group of Black passengers hiding on a bus, also in Sunderland, to avoid an angry hooded mob outside.

And the Mirror reported that Sunderland rioters threw rocks at Filipino NHS nurses who were on their way to work as the chaos on unfolded.

Mosque sieged by rioters in Southport

Southport mosque chairman Ibrahim Hussein has described being trapped in the building while violence erupted outside as ‘terrifying’ but said the supportive community response has been ‘humbling’ (James Speakman/PA) ( PA Wire )

A man, who appears to be of ethnic minority heritage, was punched in the face while walking in Hartlepool, Southport on Wednesday in footage published by The Sun.

Cleveland Police told The Independent that it is aware of the incident and the force released an image of a man who officers want to speak with about the attack.

On the same day, Southport mosque was besieged by rioters, forcing worshippers inside to hide in fear for their safety.

Following this, hundreds of mosques had to ramp up their protective measures ahead of more rioting across the country, according to the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB).

Fascist stickers with razor blades in Kent

Dangerous ‘National Front’ stickers were discovered at a train station in Dunton Green, Kent, that, once removed, have razor blades stuck to them.

“Please take extreme care and do not attempt to remove them,” RMT Union warned on Friday in an X/Twitter post.

The stickers say ‘National Front’ and ‘rights for whites’.

The matter was flagged with the British Transport Police who confirmed that this is a “known tactic used by some extreme groups”.

The police’s Chief Superintendent Chris Casey has encouraged people to report sightings by texting 61016 or 0800405040.