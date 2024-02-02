Killer Scarlett Jenkinson moved to Brianna Ghey’s school after spiking younger pupil

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of Brianna Ghey’s killers was moved to her school just 10 weeks before her murder, after drugging a younger pupil with a cannabis sweet.

Scarlett Jenkinson, 16, faced being expelled from Culcheth High School, which she attended alongside fellow killer Eddie Ratcliffe, but was instead transferred to Birchwood Community High School.

The 13-year-old victim fell ill after Jenkinson, then 15, gave her the sweet.

Police were called in to investigate but the victim’s parents did not support further action and the matter was passed back to the school.

Four months later, Jenkinson murdered Brianna.

The new school was reportedly unaware Jenkinson had drugged another pupil, with Warrington Borough Council announcing a review.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary said: “We can confirm that Cheshire Constabulary was made aware of this incident on 27 September 2022.

“The matter was reviewed and the victim’s family spoken to. They did not support further police action so the matter was passed to the school to provide ongoing support.”

Jenkinson and Ratcliffe are due to be sentenced for the “frenzied” murder of Brianna, a transgender teenager who was stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife in a park in Cheshire in February 2023.

More follows on this breaking news story