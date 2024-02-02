This is the moment Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe are sentenced for the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.

Jenkinson and Ratcliffe stabbed the transgender teenager 28 times with a hunting knife in a horrific attack on 11 February 2023 after luring her to Linear Park near Warrington.

Known as Girl X and Boy Y during their trial, they were named after Mrs Justice Yip ruled that their anonymity order could be lifted given the harrowing nature of their crimes.

Jenkinson was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison, and Ratcliffe a minimum term of 20 years, when they appeared at Manchester Crown Court on Friday (2 February).