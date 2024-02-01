✕ Close Vigil for Brianna Ghey held in Bristol

Two teenage killers are set to have their identities revealed by a judge as they face life behind bars for the brutal murder of Brianna Ghey.

The transgender 16-year-old was stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife in a horrific attack on 11 February after being lured by the duo, whom she believed were her friends, to Linear Park near Warrington.

Known as Girl X and Boy Y during their trial, they are due to be named after Mrs Justice Yip ruled that their anonymity order could be lifted given the harrowing nature of their crimes.

A four-week trial at Manchester Crown Court heard that the pair had a fascination with violence, torture and serial killers, with both sharing their “dark fantasies” and plans to carry out murder.

Both now aged 16 but 15 at the time, they had created a “kill list” of four other youths before Brianna unfortunately befriended Girl X and became the sole target. In sick text messages, Girl X told her accomplice she wanted to stab Brianna “jus coz its fun lol… I want to see the pure horror on her face and hear her scream”.

Brianna’s mother, Esther Ghey, has said that she wanted the minimum terms her daughter’s “cowardly” killers must serve in custody to be “as long as possible”.