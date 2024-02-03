Brianna Ghey news - live: Scarlett Jenkinson’s family breaks silence as teen jailed with Eddie Ratcliffe
Two teenagers jailed for life for transphobic and sadistic killing of 16-year-old
The family of teenager killer Scarlett Jenkinson has broken their silence as they said they have been living out their “worst nightmares”.
Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe stabbed 16-year-old Brianna Ghey 28 times with a hunting knife in a horrific attack on 11 February last year after luring her to Linear Park near Warrington.
The judge at Manchester Crown Court said the “exceptionally brutal” murder had elements of sadism by Jenkinson and transphobic hate by Ratcliffe.
Saying their lives were “in turmoil”, Jenkinson’s family thanked Brianna‘s mother Esther Ghey for her “incredible selflessness and empathy towards our family”.
In a statement to the Warrington Guardian, Scarlett Jenkinson’s family said: “All of our thoughts are for Brianna and her family.
“The last 12 months have been beyond our worst nightmares as we have come to realise the brutal truth of Scarlett’s actions.”
The four-week trial heard the pair, who were 15, had a fascination with violence, torture and serial killers, with Jenkinson wanting to keep a part of Brianna’s flesh as a “token”.
Jenkinson was jailed for a minimum term of 22 years, and Ratcliffe 20.
The family of killer Scarlett Jenkinson has broken their silence as they said they have been living out their "worst nightmares".
In a statement to the Warrington Guardian, Scarlett Jenkinson's family said: "All of our thoughts are for Brianna and her family.
"The last 12 months have been beyond our worst nightmares as we have come to realise the brutal truth of Scarlett's actions.
"We agree with the jury's verdict, the judge's sentence and the decision to name the culprits."
Saying their lives were "in turmoil", the family thanked Brianna's mother Esther Ghey for her "incredible selflessness and empathy towards our family".
"Her compassion is overwhelming and we are forever grateful," they said.
Chilling handwritten notes reveal how Scarlett Jenkinson planned the brutal killing of Brianna Ghey and her obsession with murder, torture and serial killers.
Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, both now aged 16 but 15 at the time of the attack, were unmasked on Friday as the pair who stabbed Brianna to death in a “frenzied” knife attack near Warrington last year.
The teenagers, who face life behind bars, lured transgender Brianna, 16, to Culcheth Linear Park on 11 February;
Two teenagers were jailed for life on Friday for the murder of Brianna Ghey in an attack described as sadistic and transphobic.
Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, both now aged 16 but 15 at the time of the attack, were also identified following the lifting of an anonymity order by Ms Justice Yip at Manchester Crown Court.
As she warned the pair they may never be released from prison, Ms Justice Yip handed Jenkinson a minimum term of 22 years, while Ratcliffe must serve at least 20 years before parole.
Teenage killers went home after murder as if nothing had happened
As Brianna lay dying, Scarlett Jenkinson deleted a Snapchat conversation between them and began inventing a cover story.
Afterwards, both teenagers went home and carried on as if nothing had happened.
Jenkinson later posted an online tribute with a photo of her victim, saying: “Brianna was one of the best people I have ever met and such an amazing friend it’s so f****** sickening what got done to her.”
An hour later, both she and Eddie Ratcliffe were under arrest.
Detectives found the murder weapon with Brianna’s blood on the blade in Ratcliffe’s bedroom, along with heavily blood-stained clothing and trainers.
At Jenkinson’s home, they found a handwritten note detailing the murder plan and naming Brianna as the victim.
Messages on their phones detailed their fascination with murder, torture and death, plans to kill other children and an earlier attempt to give Brianna an overdose.
Brianna Ghey’s killer Scarlett Jenkinson asks police why she is under arrest for the teenager’s murder, this newly released bodycam footage shows. In the clip released by Cheshire Police, the officer informs Jenkinson, who was 15 at the time, that he is arresting her on suspicion of Ms Ghey’s murder. She replies: “How can I be a suspect?” Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe stabbed the transgender 16-year-old 28 times with a hunting knife in a horrific attack on 11 February after luring her to Linear Park near Warrington. They are being sentenced at Manchester Crown Court today (2 February).
