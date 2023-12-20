The parents of Brianna Ghey made emotional statements after two teenagers, known only as girl X and boy Y, were found guilty of the 16-year-old’s murder, at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday 20 December.

“Brianna was larger than life. She was funny, witty, and fearless. We miss Brianna so much, and our house feels so empty without her,” Esther Ghey said.

Mrs Ghey said she originally felt sympathy for the defendants before the trial until they had shown not “an ounce of remorse.”

“I look into her eyes and they shine back at me. And I know she was a beautiful girl to be proud of. I hate how her life has been brutally taken away from her, and she’s been deprived of the life she wanted to live,” Brianna’s father, Peter Spooner, said.