Footage showing Brianna Ghey leaving her home hours before she was stabbed to death in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington, on 11 February 2023 has been released.

Ghey, dressed in a large white hoodie, leaves her house whilst texting on her phone.

She closes a wooden gate behind her as she leaves to meet the two defendants, identified only as Girl X and Boy Y, and are accused of luring Brianna to the park as part of a handwritten plan to murder the 16-year-old transgender girl.

Police released the chilling doorbell footage on Wednesday 29 November, the same week the murder trial began at Manchester Crown Court.