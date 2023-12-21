✕ Close CCTV footage shows Brianna Ghey on bus to Culcheth on day she was stabbed to death

A judge will decide today whether the two teenagers who killed Brianna Ghey can be named.

Trial judge Mrs Justice Yip said she will decide whether to lift anonymity orders protecting the defendants’ identities, allowing the media to publish their names, at a hearing at a Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

Brianna, 16, was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back in Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of 11 February.

Following a four-week trial, the two teenagers accused, identified only as girl X and boy Y, both now aged 16 but 15 at the time, were convicted of murder on Wednesday and are now facing mandatory jail terms for life.

Speaking outside court, Brianna’s mother Esther Ghey said her daughter’s killers have not shown “an ounce of remorse” and she has therefore lost any sympathy she previously felt for them.

Also outside court, Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans, head of crime at Cheshire Police, described the young murderers as “two very warped individuals” who had a “thirst for killing”.

The trial heard the pair had a fascination for violence, torture and murder and had planned Brianna’s killing for weeks, detailed in a handwritten murder plan and phone messages found by detectives.