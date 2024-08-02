Support truly

Far-right rioters have been told they will face the full force of the law as police brace for a weekend of violence with 35 protests planned in the wake of the killing of three children in Southport.

In a warning to organisers, home office minister Lord Hanson vowed “we will be watching you” to prevent the “summer madness” from spreading following a string of violent clashes, as police chiefs said they will not tolerate far-right thugs exploiting the nation’s grief.

Dozens of demonstrations planned across the country have stoked fears of widespread unrest amid rising far-right anger over Monday’s atrocity, which saw three girls aged nine, seven and six fatally stabbed and eight more wounded at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer returned to the scene for a second visit on Friday where he met community and police leaders, before visiting Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool where many of the victims were treated.

A judge on Thursday named the stabbing suspect as Cardiff-born Axel Rudakubana, 17, to quell online misinformation about his identity from fuelling far-right protests which erupted after the attack.

But it seems to have done little to halt the fringe groups from mobilising, with many events promoting anti-immigration and far-right messaging such as “enough is enough”, “save our kids” or “stop the boats”.

Devastation: Far-right protests set fire to vehicles and launched missiles at police in Southport on Tuesday ( Getty Images )

Mosques across the country have ramped up security as they speak of “palpable fear” over the protests, after more than 50 officers were injured in clashes with far-right thugs outside a mosque in Southport on Tuesday.

More than 100 people were arrested after flares were fired at Downing Street during similar disorder in the capital on Wednesday.

Violent clashes in Hartlepool saw a dozen of arrests including an 11-year-old held on suspicion of arson after a police car was set alight, with unrest also seen outside asylum seeker accommodation in Manchester and Aldershot.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper vowed to “make sure criminals pay the price” for any violence as the government rallied behind police ahead of the widespread potential unrest.

Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, chair of the National Police Chiefs Council, said forces will not stand by and let criminals carry out unnecessary violence.

Promising a “robust and united” response, he said: “Our message to anyone thinking of getting involved in this type of criminality is clear - if you cause violence, you will face the full force of the law and we have the full backing of our criminal justice partners.”

His comments come after the prime minister announced a new programme to tackle violent disorder as he condemned this weeks events as an “assault on the rule of law”.

Elsie Dot Stancombe (left), Bebe King (top right) and Alice Dasilva Aguiar (bottom left) were killed in a stabbing in Southport ( PA )

In a message to protest organisers, Home Office minister Lord Hanson said: “If you are organising this now, we will be watching you.”

He said forces have the powers under intelligence-led policing to track people who may be travelling to cause trouble and to use facial recognition technology to bring prosecutions.

Asked whether those involved are from the far-right, he told LBC: “Some individuals will have far-right opinions, in my view, some might be caught up in the summer madness. Some might be people who’ve got genuine concerns.”

Lord Walney, the UK Government’s adviser on political violence and disruption, claimed there was a “concerted and co-ordinated” attempt to spread the violence.

“Clearly, some of those far-right actors have got a taste for this and are trying to provoke similar in towns and cities across the UK,” he said.

Right-wing Telegram channels are said to have singled out two mosques in Liverpool as targets for planned action on Friday.

Protesters are planning to march on Belfast Islamic Centre from seven locations in Northern Ireland on Saturday, according to online posts.

Meanwhile in Manchester three separate events are threatening to cause disruption, with events also planned other key cities including Bristol, Birmingham, Cardiff and Nottingham.

Axel Rudakubana, 17, has been charged over the murder of three children in Southport ( Supplied/Liverpool Crown Court )

Activists at Stand Up to Racism have said that Muslims, migrants and Black and Brown people are “all bracing for a weekend of far right activity”, with up to nine counter protests so far organised by anti-racism groups.

Joe Mulhall, director of research at anti-fascist campaign group Hope Not Hate, said he was “deeply concerned” events may erupt into disorder.

“Whilst there is no single organiser fronting these protests, all of them are under a broad anti-multiculturalism, anti-Muslim and anti-Government banner,” he added.

Brian Booth, acting deputy national chair at the Police Federation, issued a plea to members of the public not to join protests.

“I think one of the key messages is a plea to the public just to think before you go to these protests,” he told The Independent, warning that they could find themselves “caught in the middle” between far-right mobs and police lines.

“Please exhaust your normal democratic lines of complaint. Speak to your police and crime commissioner and your MP but don’t take to the streets and join these individuals.

“I understand the right to protest but unfortunately the lawful right to protests has been hijacked by this undercurrent of violence by people who are intent on causing trouble.

“Unfortunately the misuse of social media has taken some members of the public along with them.”

Clashes have been reported in locations across the country in the wake of the Southport tragedy ( PA Wire )

He urged would-be protesters to consider the cost to the taxpayer and the resources being directed away from policing their communities, including officers having their leave cancelled and those unable to return to mainstream duties after suffering injuries.

He also called for forces to ensure officers are fully equipped to prevent a repeat of casualties at Southport, where more than 50 officers suffered injuries including lacerations, fractures and a broken nose.

Merseyside Police insisted it was fully prepared to deal with further disorder. So far the force has charged seven people in connection with Tuesday’s clashes which saw crowds destroy garden walls to hurl bricks at officers.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were aware of two protests that may be taking place in Nottingham city centre on Saturday, and that there would be a “robust police response” to any disorder.

Thames Valley Police said it is aware of a “potential planned protest this weekend in High Wycombe” and that officers would “swiftly respond” if it escalates.

Six-year-old Bebe King and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe were pronounced dead shortly after the stabbing in Southport on Monday, while nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar later died from her injuries in hospital.

Eight more children were injured, including five left fighting for their lives in hospital, along with two adults who were critically injured in the attack with a curved kitchen knife.

Mr Rudakubana, who was born to Rwandan parents in Cardiff but was living in Banks, Lancashire, is next due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 25 October.