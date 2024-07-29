Everything we know about Southport stabbing as major incident declared

Support truly

There have been as many as eight casualties at a studio where a Taylor Swift-themed dance class was believed to be taking place.

Armed officers detained a man and seized a knife after attending Hart Street in Southport at 11.50am on Monday.

One child is believed to have been killed, a local councillor said.

Merseyside Police said there is “no wider threat to the public” and residents were urged to avoid the area.

Here is everything we know so far.

Police on Hart Street in Southport ( James Speakman/PA Wire )

What have the emergency services said?

A Merseyside Police statement said: “We can confirm that emergency services are in Southport following a major incident this morning, Monday July 29.

“At around 11.50am, we were called to a property on Hart Street to reports of a stabbing.

“There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible.

“Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station.

“Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident. There is no wider threat to the public.”

Norwood councillor Greg Myers said a police officer had told him a child had died following the attack on Hart Street. When asked if he could confirm the death of a child, Mr Myers said: “That is my understanding of the situation.”

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said: “We have dispatched 13 ambulances along with specialised resources of our Hazardous Area Response Team, air ambulance and merit doctors to the scene.

“So far, NWAS has treated eight patients with stab injuries who have been taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby Hospital.”

In a statement, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital said: “We can confirm that the trust has declared a major incident.

“The trust is working with other emergency services to respond to this incident and our emergency department is currently extremely busy.

“We ask parents to only bring their children to the emergency department if it is urgent.

“All other appointments and services are running as normal.”

Where did it take place?

A large emergency service presence remains on Hart Street in Southport ( PA Wire )

What did locals see?

A local business owner, who was one of the people who called the police, said the incident in Southport was like a “scene in a horror movie”.

Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs on Hart Street, said he believed six or seven “young girls” had been stabbed.

He said: “The mothers are coming here now and screaming. It is like a scene from a horror movie.”

“Police have got him. It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport.”

A local parent, who did not wish to be named, said his daughter was “traumatised” by the attack.

He said: “My daughter was in it and she was traumatised. She ran away and she’s safe.”

Eyewitness Bare Varathan, 35, who owns a corner shop on Hart Street, said he was called by a staff member who told him, “Boss, get to the shop!”

He said: “I saw seven to ten kids outside the nursery. They were injured, bleeding. They were in the road, running from the nursery.

“They had been stabbed, here, here, here, everywhere. (Mr Varathan indicated the neck, back and chest area).

“They were all aged about ten. One of them was really seriously injured.

“I hope they will be OK. Only two police jeeps and ambulances arrived, then armed police came and took him out of the nursery.

“Somebody told me he had arrived in a taxi and had a knife.”

A helicopter lands at the scene ( EPA )

What was the motive?

Police have not released a motive for the attack at this early stage, only saying there is no wider threat to the general public following an arrest.

What was happening in the studio at the time of the attack?

One of the events listed at the Hart Space, based on Hart Street, at the time of the stabbings was a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class for children in school years two to six - aged between six and 11.

A staff member at the Hart Space said there could have been as many as 25 children attending.

What have the authorities said?

Southport MP Patrick Hurley said he was “deeply concerned” by the reports coming from Merseyside Police.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “I am deeply concerned by the reports coming from Merseyside Police about a major incident on Hart Street in Southport today.

“I am hoping for the best possible outcomes to the casualties affected.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has commented on the incident ( PA Wire )

“My thoughts go out to all those affected, their loved ones and to the entire community.

“The police have confirmed that an individual involved in the attack has now been detained.

“I am repeating the advice of the police to avoid the area whilst the police and ambulance teams support this incident.”

In a post on X, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport. My thoughts are with all those affected.

“I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response. I am being kept updated as the situation develops.”