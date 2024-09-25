Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two arrested after woman dies following ‘cosmetic procedure’

Alice Webb became unwell following a ‘suspected cosmetic procedure’, police said.

George Lithgow
Wednesday 25 September 2024 22:27
Alice Webb died on Tuesday (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
Alice Webb died on Tuesday (Gloucestershire Police/PA) (PA Media)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a woman died following a “cosmetic procedure”.

Alice Webb, 33, was rushed to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Monday and died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

She became unwell following a “suspected cosmetic procedure”, Gloucestershire Police said.

The two people arrested have been released on police bail.

The woman’s family is being supported by specially trained officers, the force added.

“Police had been called by the ambulance service at around 11.35pm,” a spokesperson said.

“An investigation, led by the Major Crime Investigation Team, is ongoing.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in