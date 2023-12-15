Alex Batty news - live: ‘Kidnapped’ boy’s first message to grandmother revealed as he’s found after six years
Teenager’s mother and grandfather remain wanted in connection with Alex’s disappearance
A missing British schoolboy who has been discovered in France messaged his grandmother on Facebook saying: “I love you, I want to come home” after he was picked up by a delivery driver.
Alex Batty, who is now 17, went missing six years ago in 2017 after going on a family holiday to Spain.
Detectives believe he was abducted by his mother Melanie Batty to live an “alternative” lifestyle abroad.
French police said the teenager is “well and providing information”, according to reports.
Chiropody student Fabien Accidini had offered the teenager a lift in the early hours of Wednesday after spotting him walking alone near the city of Toulouse.
The 26-year-old told Sky News that Alex revealed that since being kidnapped by his mother they had lived in a luxury house in Spain with around 10 people as part of a “spiritual community”, before moving to France in around 2021.
The teenager said he had been hiking in nearby mountains for more than four days in an attempt to return to England.
Alex Batty ‘hiked for four days in France mountains’ in bid to come home
It is understood that Alex Batty, who is now 17, had been hiking for four days in mountains near the southern French city of Toulouse in an effort to get back to England.
He was seen walking alone at night by pharmacy delivery driver and student Fabien Accidini who then offered him a lift.
Mr Accidini was delivering medicines to pharmacies on the night he picked up Alex, and said the teenager had helped him with his job along the way.
Missing boy found after six years told driver who found him ‘my mother kidnapped me when I was 12’
A British boy who has been missing for six years told the French lorry driver who found him walking alone on an isolated country road: ‘My mother kidnapped me when I was 12 years old’.
Startling details of now 17-year-old Alex Batty’s ordeal began to emerge on Thursday evening, after it was confirmed he had been found safe and well.
Missing boy found after six years told driver who found him ‘my mother kidnapped me’
Lorry driver discovered missing British boy Alex Batty walking in the mountains in France and offered to give him a lift
Teenager appeared alone in east of Toulouse after missing for six years
Prosecutors in southwest France say Alex, 17, has turned up alone in Revel, east of Toulouse.
Fabien Accidini, a chiropractic student from Toulouse who has a part-time job delivering medicines by lorry, said he spotted the teenager in the early hours of Wednesday.
Mr Accidini told La Depeche:”‘He was walking while the rain fell in heavy drops. The second time I passed him, I decided to offer to drop him off somewhere.
“He was quite tall and blond, and dressed in black jeans, a white sweater and a backpack. He also carried a skateboard under his arm and a flashlight for lighting. His attitude gave me confidence. He ended up getting into my van.
“We talked for over three hours! Very quickly, he gave me his real identity – Alex Batty – before telling me his story.”
Missing British boy Alex Batty found in France six years after he was ‘abducted’
A British boy who has not been seen since his apparent abduction six years ago has been found alive and well near Toulouse in France.
Alex Batty, from Oldham, Greater Manchester, was just 11 when he went missing while travelling with family members in southern Spain in October 2017.
He was with his mother Melanie Batty, 38, and grandfather David Batty, 59, who do not have parental guardianship of Alex.
Missing British boy Alex Batty found in France six years after he was ‘abducted’
Alex was 11 when he went ‘missing’ while travelling with family members in Spain
