A missing British schoolboy who has been discovered in France messaged his grandmother on Facebook saying: “I love you, I want to come home” after he was picked up by a delivery driver.

Alex Batty, who is now 17, went missing six years ago in 2017 after going on a family holiday to Spain.

Detectives believe he was abducted by his mother Melanie Batty to live an “alternative” lifestyle abroad.

French police said the teenager is “well and providing information”, according to reports.

Chiropody student Fabien Accidini had offered the teenager a lift in the early hours of Wednesday after spotting him walking alone near the city of Toulouse.

The 26-year-old told Sky News that Alex revealed that since being kidnapped by his mother they had lived in a luxury house in Spain with around 10 people as part of a “spiritual community”, before moving to France in around 2021.

The teenager said he had been hiking in nearby mountains for more than four days in an attempt to return to England.