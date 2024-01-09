Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Workers at Amazon’s new flagship fulfilment centre have voted to join ongoing strike action at the company, GMB union has announced today.

Employees at the Birmingham warehouse will down tools on Thursday 25 January, the anniversary of the first ever official strike action at a UK Amazon warehouse.

Amazon’s new £500 million Birmingham fulfilment centre opened it’s doors at the end of 2023 and will be the third Amazon workplace to face strike action.

Amazon faced nearly 30 days of strike action in the last twelve months, with more than 1,000 workers taking part in industrial action to mark the retail giant’s Black Friday event in November.

The Coventry centre, site of the Black Friday November action, was considered one of the busiest in Amazon’s UK operations, one of only two similar sites.

Amazon staff members on a GMB union picket line outside the online retailer's site in Coventry, as they take part in a strike in their long-running dispute over pay, held on Black Friday (PA)

A worker told The Independent in November: “Some of my colleagues are doing multiple jobs barely seeing their partners or kids,” she said.

“Amazon is one of the richest companies in the world, its founder is busy building rockets yet the people who made him that fortune are on the breadline, going to food banks, pawning items to make ends meet.”

She said that working at the company was both “physically and mentally draining” as heavy lifting for ten hours a night took its toll and injuries occured.

Rachel Fagan, GMB Organiser, said: “The industrial chaos Amazon faces isn’t going to disappear; it’s growing every day.

“We’re just weeks into the new year, but are already seeing the strike action spread to new Amazon workplaces.

“For workers to down tools at Amazon’s new Birmingham HQ, just weeks after it opened it’s doors, goes to show how furious Amazon workers in the UK are.

“One year on from the first strike day the message from GMB members at Amazon is the same; recognise our union and end poverty pay”.

It is the third strike action for Amazon in the UK (REUTERS)

Amazon have said the action will cause “zero disruption” for customers.

An Amazon spokesperson told The Independent: “Just 19 GMB Union members out of our 2,000 Sutton Coldfield fulfilment centre colleagues have voted in favour of industrial action. It will cause zero disruption for our customers.

“We regularly review our pay to ensure we offer competitive wages and benefits. By April 2024, our minimum starting pay will have increased to £12.30 and £13 per hour depending on location, that’s a 20% increase over two years and 50% since 2018.

“We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities. These are just some of the reasons people want to come and work at Amazon, whether it’s their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity for them to advance their career.”