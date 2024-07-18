Support truly

Andrew Malkinson, who was wrongly convicted of rape and jailed for 17 years, could have been exonerated almost a decade earlier if not for serious failings by officials, a review has found.

The 57-year-old jailed for life in 2004 and had twice been refused an appeal after applying for his case to be reviewed by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) – the body responsible for investigating alleged miscarriages of justice.

His 2003 conviction was quashed last summer after years protesting his innocence, and an official review has now laid bare a string of “serious” failings and missed chances to correct the miscarriage of justice as early as 2009.

Following the findings, Mr Malkinson accused the CCRC of having “obstructed my fight for justice and cost me an extra decade wrongly imprisoned”, as he called for a complete overhaul of the body and repeated demands for its chair Helen Pitcher to be sacked.

Last year officers arrested a new suspect on suspicion of the July 2003 rape after the discovery of the new DNA evidence. The 48-year-old man from Exeter has been released under investigation and Greater Manchester Police said a file has been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service for consideration.

He and the legal charity Appeal applied for his case to be reviewed by the CCRC in 2009. But at the conclusion of its review in 2012 the commission refused to order further forensic testing or refer the case for appeal amid concerns over costs. A second application was then rejected in 2020.

Crucial DNA evidence had been available since 2007 – but no match was found on the police database at the time.

Chris Henley KC, who was drafted in by the CCRC to carry out the review, uncovered a series of “serious” failings which prevented Mr Malkinson from being freed earlier, including revealing that the body had even considered rejecting requests for a referral to the Court of Appeal for a third time.

