Benidorm turned into ghost town in Spain power outage

Benidorm’s usually bustling streets were deserted as a power outage affected Spain and Portugal on Monday, 28 April.

Footage showed a quiet Calle Lepanto after cities across the Iberian Peninsula were plunged into darkness in one of Europe's most severe blackouts.

Power has now started returning to the two countries. Investigators are looking into the cause of the blackout, which remains unclear, but authorities denied foul play and rumours of a cyber attack.

Portuguese grid operator REN said there was a “very large oscillation in the electrical voltages, first in the Spanish system, which then spread to the Portuguese system”.