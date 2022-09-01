Jump to content
Crowd stuck high up after ‘rollercoaster breaks down’ at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Reports say Britain’s tallest rollercoaster broke down on Thursday

Liam James
Thursday 01 September 2022 17:46
<p>Big One at the Pleasure Beach towers over Blackpool - file photo </p>

Big One at the Pleasure Beach towers over Blackpool - file photo

(Getty)

A rollercoaster at Blackpool Pleasure Beach reportedly broke down while halfway up an incline carrying a train full of guests.

Local news reported that the passengers were left stranded on the Lancashire park’s hallmark Big One, or Pepsi Max, ride on Thursday afternoon.

Footage from the park shows passengers stuck at the top one of the peaks and bends of the ride. Some passengers were seen standing up as the cart stood still.

One eye-witness told LancsLive: “I spotted passengers from a car on the Big One stationary on the platform near the end of the ride getting out of their seats.

“The ride appears to be broken down.”

The Big One is Britain’s tallest rollercoaster at 235ft and hurtles passengers around its more than one mile of track at up to 85mph.

It has towered over Blackpool since 1994 and is commonly known as the Pepsi Max ride due to an early sponsorship deal with the makers of the soft drink.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is no stranger to ride breakdowns. The Big One was last reported to have broke down in May, stalling on the ascent and leaving riders stuck for more than 20 minutes.

Last July around 30 people had to be rescued after the amusement park’s 83-year-old Grand National ride broke down near the top of an incline.

Staff had to climb the 63ft wooden structure to escort passengers down to safety.

LancsLive quoted a theme park expert explaining what could be behind the ride’s abrupt stopping.

They said: “It’s likely that it’s running on a two train service, and one train has needed to be stopped immediately before entering the station, changing a wheel perhaps, and that’s just the zone where the other train would stop should that be the case.”

