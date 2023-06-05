Bournemouth beach incident – latest: Mother of ‘angel’ who ‘drowned’ still in dark over what happened
Ten were pulled from the sea last Wednesday afternoon but two lost their lives
The mother of a girl who died in the Bournemouth beach tragedy has said she is still in the dark about what happened during the incident.
Sunnah Khan, 12 and Joe Abbess, 17, died last week after getting into difficulty in the sea off the pier.
Sunnah’s mother, Stephanie Williams, 32, said she has not been given any information beyond what Dorset Police said at a news conference following the deaths.
“It’s just really difficult to accept,” she told The Sun. “Somebody has potentially caused Sunnah to be taken away from us. Ms Williams added the cause of her daughter’s death was “drowning” but there were “no other injuries”.
Joe, from Southampton, was identified as the other victim.
His family said they were “heartbroken and devastated” at the loss of a “fabulous young man” and “talented trainee chef” who was enjoying a day at Bournemouth beach when he died on Wednesday.
A 40-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the incident has been released under investigation.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has been launched by Dorset Police, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
What happened at Bournemouth pier?
A 17-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in the water off Bournemouth beach this week has been described by his family as a “fabulous young man” and “a wonderful son and brother”.
Joe Abbess, from Southampton, was “kind and generous, loving and caring, hardworking and funny”, they said.
Two youngsters died last week after getting into difficulty in the sea off the pier.
It remains unclear how the victims, who sustained “critical injuries”, died. We’ll bring you updates on this story as they come in.
What is a riptide? Sea phenomenon explained after Bournemouth tragedy
Bournemouth has been rocked by the tragic deaths of two children who got into trouble in the sea as thousands of half-term holidaymakers descended on the popular beach.
A 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy died after suffering critical injuries during the incident near Bournemouth Pier on Wednesday.
Eight others were pulled from the water but none of their conditions were life-threatening.
Police are still establishing what happened during the incident, but a father of one of the beach tragedy survivors has claimed his 18-year-old daughter - who spent a short time in hospital after the incident - was taken out by a “riptide”.
It comes after police dismissed speculation that the victims had jumped off the pier or were hit by a vessel on the water.
Bournemouth: Witness describes 'panic' on beach after tragic incident
Family’s full tribute to ‘wonderful son and brother'
In a statement provided to Dorset Police, the family of Joe Abbess, said: “We are heartbroken and devastated at the death of our Joe. He was a wonderful son and brother who is sadly missed.
“His family and friends will always love him and we are incredibly proud of the fabulous young man he was. He was kind and generous, loving and caring, hardworking and funny.
“Joe was a talented trainee chef, with a bright future ahead of him. We were privileged to have him in our lives for 17 years and we are so sorry he will never fulfil his dreams and ambitions.
“He was enjoying a day at the beach on Wednesday and we would like to thank his friends and all of the emergency services who helped him, when this tragedy unfolded.”
A 17-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in the water off Bournemouth beach this week has been described by his family as a “fabulous young man” and “a wonderful son and brother”.
Joe Abbess, from Southampton, was “kind and generous, loving and caring, hardworking and funny”, according to a family statement issued by Dorset Police.
A 12-year-old girl, named in reports as Sunnah Khan, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, died at the same time.
A sightseeing boat has been impounded by police after two children died in a tragic sea incident in Bournemouth this week.
A 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy died after suffering critical injuries during the incident near the Pier on Wednesday.
Eight others were pulled from the water but none of their conditions were life-threatening.
A day after the incident, forensic officers were seen onboard the sightseeing boat, the Dorset Belle, at Cobb’s Quay, Poole Harbour.
