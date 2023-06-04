✕ Close Boy, 17, and girl, 12, die following incident off Bournemouth beach

Two teenagers have been hailed heroes after they helped bring a man struggling in the water off Bournemouth pier to safety.

The teenagers were swimming in water at Bournemouth beach on the day of a tragic incident which saw a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy die, and eight others pulled from the sea with injuries.

Iona Hunter, 14, and Kaiden Andre, 15, said they swam out to help a young man and young woman.

“The man was struggling, so me and Kaiden both put his weight on our shoulders to help keep him afloat,” The Times quotes Ioana as saying.

“I wasn’t really feeling anything at that point — I was just thinking about trying to get him back to shore. He was heavy . . . he had inhaled lots of water.”

The 14-year-old estimated that a lifeguard swam out to them around 15 minutes after she raised her hand to get their attention.

Meanwhile, tributes have flooded in for the 12-year-old girl who passed away who has been identified as Sunnah on social media.