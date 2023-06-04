Bournemouth beach tragedy – latest: ‘Hero’ teenagers risked lives to save drowning man
Ten were pulled from the sea on Wednesday afternoon but two lost their lives
Two teenagers have been hailed heroes after they helped bring a man struggling in the water off Bournemouth pier to safety.
The teenagers were swimming in water at Bournemouth beach on the day of a tragic incident which saw a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy die, and eight others pulled from the sea with injuries.
Iona Hunter, 14, and Kaiden Andre, 15, said they swam out to help a young man and young woman.
“The man was struggling, so me and Kaiden both put his weight on our shoulders to help keep him afloat,” The Times quotes Ioana as saying.
“I wasn’t really feeling anything at that point — I was just thinking about trying to get him back to shore. He was heavy . . . he had inhaled lots of water.”
The 14-year-old estimated that a lifeguard swam out to them around 15 minutes after she raised her hand to get their attention.
Meanwhile, tributes have flooded in for the 12-year-old girl who passed away who has been identified as Sunnah on social media.
Tragedy struck a packed Bournemouth beach yesterday as two youngsters died after being pulled from the sea.
Eight other people were recovered from the water after getting into difficulty off the main pier as thousands of beachgoers enjoyed the sunny half-term weather.
They were treated by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has been launched by Dorset Police, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
Dorset Police said the two deceased - a 17-year-old boy from Southampton and a 12-year-old girl from Buckinghamshire - sustained “critical injuries”.
A sightseeing boat has been impounded by police after two children died in a tragic sea incident in Bournemouth this week.
A day after the incident, forensic officers were seen onboard the sightseeing boat, the Dorset Belle, at Cobb’s Quay, Poole Harbour.
Here’s everything we know:
Dorset Police dismiss reports of jumping off pier or jet skis involved in incident
At a press conference on Thursday, Dorset Police dismissed reports that the deceased had jumped from the pier or had been hit by a jet ski.
Rachel Farrell, assistant chief constable, confirmed that none of the swimmers had been in “physical contact” with any vessel.
She said that a number of people already in the water got into difficulty and the force was investigating what “caused that to happen”.
“As we have a person in custody, you will know there is only limited information I can give about the investigation,” Ms Farrell said.
“However, to avoid further speculation, I am able to tell you that it’s clear that yesterday a number of people already in the water got into difficulty and we are investigating the circumstances or event that caused that to happen.
Ms Farrell added that the two who died were not related to each other and those involved were “different people from different families” who were assisted by “great-spirited members of the public”.
Watch: Witness describes 'panic' on beach after tragic incident
What is a riptide? Sea phenomenon explained after Bournemouth tragedy
Bournemouth has been rocked by the tragic deaths of two children who got into trouble in the sea as thousands of half-term holidaymakers descended on the popular beach.
A 12-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy died after suffering critical injuries during the incident near Bournemouth Pier on Wednesday.
Eight others were pulled from the water but none of their conditions were life-threatening.
Police are still establishing what happened during the incident, but a father of one of the beach tragedy survivors has claimed his 18-year-old daughter - who spent a short time in hospital after the incident - was taken out by a “riptide”.
Strong rip currents can flow at up to 5mph - the speed of an Olympic swimmer
Here’s everything we know so far after a 12-year-old girl from Buckinghamshire and a 17-year-old boy from Southampton died in a tragic incident.
Father of Bournemouth tragedy survivor addresses rumours as police probe pleasure boat
The father of one of the survivors of the Bournemouth beach tragedy has addressed the rumours surrounding the mystery events that led to the deaths of a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, as police search a pleasure boat as part of their investigation.
Survivor Lauren Tate, 18, one of eight others who were injured, was treated in hospital and is now continuing to recover at home, after a rip tide took her and her friends out to sea when they were swimming by the pier, according to her father.
In response to the intense speculation that has surrounded the incident, her father told MailOnline: “We’ve seen all the stuff about boats and jet skis but it wasn’t like that. She was swimming in the sea with her friends when the rip tide took them out.
“She was lucky to get pulled from the sea by the coastguard and one of her other friends was rescued by a paddleboarder.
“I know the boy who died was at college with her, but I don’t know anything about him. All she told me is that they all met up on the train and headed to Bournemouth beach for the day.”
Two children died after being pulled from the sea near Bournemouth Pier
Teenager hailed a ‘hero’ for helping struggling swimmers to shore on Bournemouth beach
A 15-year-old from Basingstone has been called a “hero” after he helped people struggling in choppy waters on Bournemouth beach.
Kaiden Andre, 15, was swimming in the water with his friend Ioana near Bournemouth pier when he heard the shouts of a man.
His mum, Jody, told the Daily Echo: “He was kicking and flapping but Kaiden managed to keep his head above water. Then Iona began having some trouble and so he did the same with her.
“Kaiden said to me he has never known the sea to be that choppy. There was no jumping off the pier, no speeding boats, he just saw this young guy in trouble and went to help.”
Police are still establishing what happened during the incident, but a father of one of the beach tragedy survivors has claimed his 18-year-old daughter - who spent a short time in hospital after the incident - was taken out by a “riptide”.
It comes after police dismissed speculation that the victims had jumped off the pier or were hit by a vessel on the water.
Here we look at what a riptide is and what to do if you get caught in one:
Strong rip currents can flow at up to 5mph - the speed of an Olympic swimmer