Bournemouth beach incident – latest: MP calls for ‘more clarity’ from police over tragic deaths of two children
Tobias Ellwood asks police to provide clarity to assure ‘beachgoers that this occurrence is unlikely to happen again’
Bournemouth East MP Tobias Ellwood has called on Dorset police to release more information surrounding the deaths of two children who sustained “critical injuries” at the beach.
“This is a tragic incident and the police clearly have to do their investigation and that is understood,” he said, according to the Daily Echo.
“But I would encourage them to give more clarity as to the general details of this tragedy to help assure beachgoers that this occurrence is unlikely to happen again.”
Police have searched and cordoned off the Dorset Belle pleasure boat which is docked at a harbour in Poole. A police source told The Sun: “This vessel is under a police cordon. No one is permitted onboard or to touch the vessel.”
Earlier at a press briefing, assistant chief constable Rachel Farrell said a 12-year-old girl from Buckinghamshire and a 17-year-old boy from Southampton lost their lives after being pulled from the sea.
Eight other people were rescued from the sea but did not have serious injuries and were treated on scene, she said.
One man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He has now been released under investigation.
Bournemouth beachgoers recall ‘tragic’ incident
Tributes poured in for the two children who died just hours before following a dramatic rescue effort.
Bill Jackson, 66, told Daily Echo that it “so sad” that it had happened in Bournemouth.“It’s a great town, it’s a lovely town,” he said.
“My grandson’s at that age so it’s scary, it’s absolutely devastating.”
“[It’s] absolutely tragic,” said 44-year-old Lee Parkinson.
“I’m not sure about the details but we got news that there was a couple of air ambulances and that an area of the beach had been closed off.
“I woke up this morning and found out that two people had sadly passed away, it’s really sad.”
Teenager who died was on a trip with ‘college pals’
The 17-year-old boy who died alongside a girl on Bournemouth beach was reportedly on a day trip with college friends.
The teenager, who hasn’t been named yet, died after getting into difficulty in the water on Wednesday.
Among the group was survivor Lauren Tate, 18, who was admitted to the hospital yesterday. Her father told Daily Mail that she was swimming with her friends when the “rip tide took them out”.
“She was lucky to get pulled from the sea by the coastguard and one of her other friends was rescued by a paddleboarder.
“I know the boy who died was at college with her, but I don’t know anything about him,” the father said.
No jet skis or pier jumpers involved in Bournemouth beach deaths, police say
No jet skis or pier jumping were involved in the deaths of two children at Bournemouth beach, Dorset Police have said.
There was also no physical contact between the 10 swimmers plucked from the waves on Wednesday evening and any vessel, the force added on Thursday. A 40-year-old man “on the water” at the time of the tragedy has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.
The youngsters who died after being pulled from the sea – a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl – had suffered “critical injuries”. Eight other people were treated on the beach for injuries described as non-threatening.
