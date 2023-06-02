✕ Close Boy, 17, and girl, 12, die following incident off Bournemouth beach

Bournemouth East MP Tobias Ellwood has called on Dorset police to release more information surrounding the deaths of two children who sustained “critical injuries” at the beach.

“This is a tragic incident and the police clearly have to do their investigation and that is understood,” he said, according to the Daily Echo.

“But I would encourage them to give more clarity as to the general details of this tragedy to help assure beachgoers that this occurrence is unlikely to happen again.”

Police have searched and cordoned off the Dorset Belle pleasure boat which is docked at a harbour in Poole. A police source told The Sun: “This vessel is under a police cordon. No one is permitted onboard or to touch the vessel.”

Earlier at a press briefing, assistant chief constable Rachel Farrell said a 12-year-old girl from Buckinghamshire and a 17-year-old boy from Southampton lost their lives after being pulled from the sea.

Eight other people were rescued from the sea but did not have serious injuries and were treated on scene, she said.

One man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He has now been released under investigation.