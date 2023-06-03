✕ Close Boy, 17, and girl, 12, die following incident off Bournemouth beach

A pleasure boat seized by police in Bournemouth returned twice to the pier during the tragic incident that led to the death of two children, marine traffic data shows.

The website Marine Traffic indicated that the Dorset Belle had visited Bournemouth Pier, the scene of the incident, at 4pm, minutes before the first 999 calls were made, and returned again afterwards.

The vessel was impounded and guarded by officers at Cobb’s Quay, Poole Harbour, on Thursday and further searches were carried out on Friday.

Dorset police continue to probe whether the vessel had any role in the incident that claimed the lives of a girl, 12, from High Wycombe and a boy, 17, from Southampton.

Eight other people were rescued from the sea during the incident but none had serious injuries and were treated on scene, Dorset Police said.

One man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He has now been released under investigation.