Bournemouth beach incident – latest: Seized pleasure boat was at pier as tragedy unfolded
Pleasure boat Dorset Belle under ‘police cordon’
A pleasure boat seized by police in Bournemouth returned twice to the pier during the tragic incident that led to the death of two children, marine traffic data shows.
The website Marine Traffic indicated that the Dorset Belle had visited Bournemouth Pier, the scene of the incident, at 4pm, minutes before the first 999 calls were made, and returned again afterwards.
The vessel was impounded and guarded by officers at Cobb’s Quay, Poole Harbour, on Thursday and further searches were carried out on Friday.
Dorset police continue to probe whether the vessel had any role in the incident that claimed the lives of a girl, 12, from High Wycombe and a boy, 17, from Southampton.
Eight other people were rescued from the sea during the incident but none had serious injuries and were treated on scene, Dorset Police said.
One man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He has now been released under investigation.
Father of Bournemouth tragedy survivor says daughter taken out by ‘rip tide'
The father of a survivor of Wednesday’s tragic incident has said his daughter was taken out by a “rip tide”.
Lauren Tate, 18, was treating in hospital for a short period of time and is now recovering at home.
Her father told the Mail Online: “We’ve seen all the stuff about boats and jet skis but it wasn’t like that. She was swimming in the sea with her friends when the rip tide took them out.”
The 18-year-old was pulled from the sea by a coastguard.
ICYMI: Bournemouth MP calls for police to end speculations
Tobias Ellwood, the Conservative MP for Bournemouth East, called for Dorset police to end “wild speculation” around the tragic incident that led to the death of a 12-year old and a 17-year-old at the beach.
“I encourage Dorset police to clarify the general circumstances of this tragic accident to avoid further wild speculation and uncertainty for parents who may be cautious about going to any part of the beach, unclear of exactly what happened in this terrible incident,” Mr Ellwood told PA.
“There needs to be a review of the circumstances to see whether any safety measures and protocols need to be upgraded to ensure this doesn’t happen in the future,” he said.
Father of Bournemouth tragedy survivor addresses rumours as police probe pleasure boat
The father of one of the survivors of the Bournemouth beach tragedy has addressed the rumours surrounding the mystery events that led to the deaths of a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, as police search a pleasure boat as part of their investigation.
Survivor Lauren Tate, 18, one of eight others who were injured, was treated in hospital and is now continuing to recover at home, after a rip tide took her and her friends out to sea when they were swimming by the pier, according to her father.
In response to the intense speculation that has surrounded the incident, her father told MailOnline: “We’ve seen all the stuff about boats and jet skis but it wasn’t like that. She was swimming in the sea with her friends when the rip tide took them out.
Bournemouth tragedy survivor’s father addresses rumours as police probe pleasure boat
Two children died after being pulled from the sea near Bournemouth Pier
What happened at Bournemouth beach? Everything we know about incident
Tragedy struck a packed Bournemouth beach yesterday as two youngsters died after being pulled from the sea.
Eight other people were recovered from the water after getting into difficulty off the main pier as thousands of beachgoers enjoyed the sunny half-term weather.
They were treated by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has been launched by Dorset Police, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
What happened at Bournemouth beach? Everything we know about incident
Low tide on 31 May was at 1:44pm and it was a 1m tide, while high tide was at 7:35pm and was 1.89m
Police say there was 'no physical contact' between vessel and swimmers at Bournemouth beach
MP calls for safety review following Bournemouth beach deaths
A Bournemouth MP has called for a safety review following the death of two youngsters who died after getting into trouble off the popular beach and called on police to clarify the circumstances to end “wild speculation”.
The sightseeing boat, the Dorset Belle, which is at the centre of investigations, has been impounded by Dorset Police following the incident on Wednesday in which a 12-year-old girl from Buckinghamshire and a 17-year-old boy from Southampton died.
Another eight people were treated by paramedics.
A man aged in his 40s who was “on the water” at the time was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and has been released under investigation on Thursday while police inquiries continue.
MP calls for safety review following Bournemouth beach deaths
Tobias Ellwood MP says Dorset Police should provide more details to end “wild speculation”.
Bournemouth: Witness describes 'panic' on beach after tragic incident
What happened at Bournemouth beach? Everything we know about incident
Tragedy struck a packed Bournemouth beach yesterday as two youngsters died after being pulled from the sea.
Eight other people were recovered from the water after getting into difficulty off the main pier as thousands of beachgoers enjoyed the sunny half-term weather.
They were treated by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has been launched by Dorset Police, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
What happened at Bournemouth beach? Everything we know about incident
Low tide on 31 May was at 1:44pm and it was a 1m tide, while high tide was at 7:35pm and was 1.89m
A boat seized by police in Bournemouth returned twice to the pier during the tragic incident that led to the death of two children on Wednesday, marine traffic data shows.
The 49-year-old sea-going passenger boat, Dorset Belle, was impounded by officers on Thursday and was the subject of further searches on Friday as it remained at the Cobb’s Quay, Poole Harbour, guarded by a police van.
In a new development, the website Marine Traffic indicated that the vessel had visited Bournemouth Pier, the scene of the incident, at 4pm, minutes before the first 999 calls were made, and returned again afterwards.
It comes as Dorset police are continuing investigations into the vessel and any role it may have had in the incident that led to the deaths of a girl, 12, from High Wycombe and a boy, 17, from Southampton.
Joe Middleton has more:
Bournemouth pleasure boat seized by police returned to pier twice as tragedy unfolded
Dorset Belle was impounded by officers on Thursday and was the subject of further searches on Friday